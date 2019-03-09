‘Fear The Walking Dead’: First Season 5 Synopsis Revealed

While the group wants to help people, trouble is always lurking around the corner.

As the second half of Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead continues, fans of its companion series Fear the Walking Dead are looking for news on the upcoming fifth season. As yet, no release date has been set. However, the synopsis for Season 5 of Fear has just been released.

According to Comic Book, AMC has just released the first synopsis for Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Season 4 of Fear concluded with Morgan (Lennie James) deciding to stay with the group in Texas, having previously wanting to return home to Alexandria in Virginia. As a whole, the group decided to settle down and help other survivors in the post-apocalyptic world. The first part of the Season 5 synopsis continues on with this ideal.

“Heading into season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, the group’s mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what’s left of the world a slightly better place. With dogged determination, Morgan Jones leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community, and hope.”

Potentially, with Dwight (Austin Amelio) making the move from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead, it is possible this is how he will encounter these characters.

However, the characters’ pasts and the wrongs they have committed cannot be forgotten.

“Each character believes that helping others will allow them to make up for the wrongs of their pasts,” the Season 5 synopsis continues. “But trust won’t be easily earned.”

Of course, besides the group deciding to help others in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, there is always trouble lurking just around the corner. Something which is explored in the final part of the synopsis.

“Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears. It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed.”

While there are no revealing details about the unchartered territory, this is a good indication that new antagonists could be revealed. As yet, no details regarding new foes have been released by AMC. Neither has there been any casting news pertaining to potential villains. Of course, with Dwight making the move to Fear the Walking Dead and considering he was previously a member of Negan’s dangerous group, the Saviors, the potential is there to make him an antagonist. However, Dwight has appeared to have learned his lesson regarding hanging around with bad groups after he helped the communities being oppressed by Negan escape his clutches.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there has been a recent new character announcement made. Karen Davis will join the Season 5 cast as a character called Grace. No other news has been released yet regarding her character. So, the potential is there that she could be an antagonist.

However, viewers will just have to tune into Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead when it premieres in order to find out more.

As yet, there has been no premiere date for the upcoming fifth season of Fear the Walking Dead. However, in previous years, it has usually premiered quickly after the season finale episode of The Walking Dead.