Amy Klobuchar Says She Will ‘Use Humor’ To Defeat Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar said in an interview that aired on Saturday that she will use humor to defeat Donald Trump, The Hill reports.

Klobuchar recalled how she was mocked and ridiculed by President Donald Trump for her campaign announcement. The announcement took place amid a snowstorm, which prompted President Trump to mock the Democratic presidential candidate — and her belief in climate science — via Twitter.

“Well, it happened again,” Trump wrote. “Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures. Bad timing.”

“By the end of her speech she looked like a Snowman(woman)!” the president concluded the tweet.

It did not take long for the Minnesota Senator to hit back at Trump; she ridiculed the president’s appearance, joking about his haircut.

“You know what, I’d like to see how your hair will work in a blizzard, Mr. Umbrella Man,” she said.

According to Klobuchar, humor will be one of the weapons in her 2020 arsenal. The senator will, she announced, use humor to defeat President Trump.

“That’s something you’ll see me do, use humor,” she said.

Klobuchar also discussed the 2016 election, observing that her party had lost its optimistic economic agenda.

During her Saturday interview, Amy Klobuchar — much like the majority of Democratic presidential candidates in the race — expressed support for the Green New deal, a set of proposed economic stimulus programs meant to address climate change. According to Klobuchar, Senator Ed Markey and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s progressive program will help the United States do something about the impending climate catastrophe.

Klobuchar said that she is looking forward to seeing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell use the progressive platform against the United States.

There was no real doubt what the first question to Senator Amy Klobuchar would be. "We’re going to start with the comb."https://t.co/XGTod3tIJB — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 9, 2019

“I thought it harnessed this energy right now that said let’s stop admiring this problem and let’s do something about it. I’m looking forward to watching Mitch McConnell try to use that against America,” she said.

According to FiveThirtyEight, what sets Amy Klobuchar apart from the rest of Democratic presidential candidates, and works to her advantage, is the fact that she hails from the Midwest.

Winning the states of Minnesota (which Trump came close to winning in 2016), Michigan, and Wisconsin (which Donald Trump won) — along with Pennsylvania, or Florida, or North Carolina, or Ohio — would have given Hillary Clinton the presidency in 2016. Winning these states will be key in 2020 as well, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Amy Klobuchar is not polling well, however. Polls have shown that only 3 percent of voters say they are likely to vote for the Minnesota Senator in the primary, as per reporting from Vox.