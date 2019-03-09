Luke Perry’s Funeral Plans Revealed By ‘Close’ Source, Per ‘Radar’

While the world is still grieving the tragic and untimely death of Luke Perry, fans may find a bit of solace in knowing that the actor will be sent off in “grand” style.

According to Radar Online, Perry’s family is planning to give him a big sending-off. Although family members have been tight-lipped about the funeral arrangements, the media outlet has spoken to a “source close to the Perry family,” who disclosed a few details regarding funeral plans made after the actor’s recent passing.

On Friday, the online publication revealed that the actor’s family is putting together a “grand sending-off” for Perry. Family members have their hearts set on burying him in Los Angeles’ famous Forrest Lawn cemetery, where the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor can be laid to rest “among the stars.”

As The Daily Mail points out, Forrest Lawn is known as L.A.’s “celebrity cemetery” and is the resting place of many acclaimed movie and music stars — including Carrie Fisher, Paul Walker, Lucille Ball, David Carradine, Bette Davis, and Judith Eva Barsi, among others.

The source, who remained unnamed, disclosed that Perry’s family “is pushing” for his funeral to take place at Forrest Lawn as well, Radar Online is reporting.

“They want to honor him like the icon he is and they are hoping to have a service that will reflect that.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Perry passed away on March 4 at the age of 52. The Riverdale star suffered a massive stroke in his Sherman Oaks, California home a week before his death and was rushed to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Los Angeles on February 27.

Although he initially gave some signs of recovery, things got a turn for the worse and his family was forced to take the actor off life support, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

The actor is survived by his two children, 21-year-old son Jack 18-year-old daughter Sophie, his ex-wife, Minnie Sharp, and his fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer.

While his family hasn’t yet decided on a date for the funeral, Perry’s relatives are determined to make sure that the actor’s fans have the chance to pay their respects and say goodbye.

The cited source told Radar Online that family members are hoping that Perry’s funeral will be attended by all of the actor’s “high-profile celebrity friends,” as well as by fans who wish to send him off.

“They want it to be a grand sending-off and they want fans to have the opportunity to visit him and pay their respects.”

“Luke meant so much to his fans,” said the source, noting that Perry’s family “is incredibly thankful for the love and support that they have gotten since his passing.”

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that Perry is being considered for a posthumous Hollywood Walk Of Fame star, although the accolade might not be bestowed to the deceased actor for another few years.

A previous report from The Inquisitr touched on a few aspects regarding Perry’s will, noting that the actor left all of his fortune to his children.