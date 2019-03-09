Watch Boston Celtics Vs. Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch NBA Rivalry Online

One of the NBA's oldest and most intense rivalries resumes as the Boston Celtics try to keep their west coast winning streak going against the struggling Los Angeles Lakers.

The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers renew what is perhaps the greatest rivalry in NBA history on Saturday night, when they play the 290th regular season game between the two legendary franchises, per Land of Basketball stats, dating back to the Lakers’ early days in Minneapolis, where they played from 1948 until the start of the 1960/1961 season. But this latest meeting is a story of two teams headed in opposite directions. The Celtics have reversed a post-All Star break slump to win three of their last four — including a 33-point road blowout of the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors — while the LeBron James-led Lakers have dropped four straight to sink to 11th place in the West and effectively out of playoff contention. But James and company will try to turn things around in the game that will live stream from Staples Center.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA east-west rivalry showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, 8:30 p.m. Eastern at the 21,000-seat Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, March 9. In the United Kingdom, that tipoff time will be 1:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Sunday morning, March 10.

The Lakers have been beset by injuries, with Brandon Ingram sidelined for the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, according to 24/7 Sports. Kyle Kuzma and Lance Stephenson are listed as questionable, Lonzo Ball may miss the rest of the season and James himself, though expected to play, will likely be placed on a minutes-restriction by Coach Luke Walton.

The Celtics, on the other hand, appear healthy. Kyrie Irving is expected to play after missing the Celtics’ 111-109 buzzer-beating win on Wednesday over the Sacramento Kings, per The Boston Herald, and no other notable injured players on their roster.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Saturday night Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA rivalry showdown, log in to ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with internet service provider login credentials, and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

But another way to watch the important Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA game with a free live stream but without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” streaming TV packages, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All of those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial period, a weeklong trial during which fans can watch the Celtics vs. Lakers game in Los Angeles live stream for free.

To watch the Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers game live stream in the United Kingdom, the best and only option is NBA League Pass, which carries a monthly, or one-time-annual, subscription fee.