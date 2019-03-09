Kourtney Kardashian Posts Cute Throwback Photos With Kim Kardashian: ‘Best Friends Forever’

Another day, another Kardashian throwback picture.

Earlier today, Kourtney Kardashian seemed to be feeling super nostalgic and decided to take to Instagram to post two cute throwback photos of herself and sister Kim. In the first black and white photo of the pair, the girls appear to be having a blast as they lean together and meet in the middle, holding hands. Both girls have big smiles on their faces and sport almost matching outfits.

Kourtney can be seen rocking a white dress with white sneakers and socks and wears her short, dark locks down with some bangs in front. Kim almost appears to be matching her big sister in a pair of white shorts as well as a white short-sleeved top. Like Kourtney, she also wears her hair down and smiles into the camera.

The second photo in the deck shows the two girls wearing the exact same outfits but this time, they strike a slightly different pose. So far, the photo has earned the mother of three a lot of attention with over 258,000 likes in addition to 900 plus comments. Some fan took to the post to gush over how cute the two of them look while countless others commented on their cute sisterly bond.

“I think you guys should recreate the pictures,” one follower commented.

“Awe so sweet thanks for sharing!”

“The only time your taller then Kim,” one more joked.

And playing the role of besties when they were younger isn’t the only thing that Kim and Kourt have in common lately. As the Inquisitr reported, it seems as though Kourt is going to be following in the footsteps of Kim and her other famous siblings by creating a business of her own with the launch of her company, Poosh.

At first, Kourtney tried to do a makeup line of her own, and then later a clothing line of her own, but both of those failed. Now, she is trying to cash in on the family’s name and thinks something like Poosh is the best way to do it. According to a source, the 39-year-old wants the store to be like her own Amazon and with momager Kris Jenner behind her, this could very well be the way to another super successful Kardashian business.

“She was tired of seeing her sisters get incredibly wealthy, while she was still stuck in the $100 million net worth mark,” the insider shared. “She wanted something that she could relate to with her fans and she thinks that she found her exact niche.”

Poosh has yet to launch but once it does, it will be interesting to see how successful it is.