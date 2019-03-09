‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Guilty Or Not Guilty?

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview brings the verdict in the J.T. murder case. Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon find out their fate. Plus, Victor learns that Summer intends to marry Kyle, Kyle gets a shocking message from Lola, and Summer gives Kyle an ultimatum.

Billy (Jason Thompson) pleads with the judge not to take Victoria (Amelia Heinle) away from the people who love her, and by people, it appears he means himself. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria, and Sharon (Sharon Case) anxiously listen as the verdict is read. It’s the moment of truth, and everything hinges on what is written on the paper. Will they spend time in prison or will they end up going free? A shocking twist could change everything about this storyline, and Inquisitr reported that Thad Luckinbill brings J.T. Hellstrom back to Genoa City soon, but nobody knows if J.T. is dead or alive during the return.

Elsewhere, Summer (Hunter King) finally found her angle on Kyle (Michael Mealor). It turns out that Lola (Sasha Calle) needs a liver, and Summer just happens to be a match, and she’s willing to serve as a living donor — for a price. That price happens to be a year of marriage with Kyle.

Could you see Summer as Mrs. Kyle Abbott? Tell us what you think about this wedding proposal! #YR pic.twitter.com/NbEj5G97k3 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 6, 2019

Victor (Eric Braeden) is none too happy to learn that his granddad has plans to marry Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) son. He seems incredulous, but Summer is insistent, and from the looks of things, Victor shows up to the ceremony along with Nick (Joshua Morrow.) Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is there too, so it looks like she and Nick can coexist at least briefly for their daughter’s sake. The hurried wedding must be shocking, though, to Summer’s family, but she’s an adult, and they come together to support her.

One person who doesn’t show up, though, is Kyle. He’s late for the wedding. It appears as if Lola wakes up and gives him a call. Lola asks Kyle to come to see her, and she admits that she loves Kyle. Of course, Kyle rushes to be by Lola’s side in the hospital. He follows his heart, but he may not have much of a choice.

A worried Summer leaves Kyle a message letting him know that selfish decisions have very bad consequences, and in this case, those consequences could end up meaning death for Lola. There’s no way Kyle is willing to see the love of his life die.