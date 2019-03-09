Sarah Hyland Puts On Busty Display In Barely-There Polka Dot Bikini On Instagram

It definitely looks like Sarah Hyland is ready for summer. The Modern Family star shared a jaw-dropping new bikini-clad selfie to her Instagram account this weekend that certainly turned up the heat and proved that the actress has warmer weather on the brain.

In Sarah’s latest steamy social media snap shared on Saturday, March 9, the 28-year-old left little to the imagination in a barely-there bikini that did her nothing but favors. The television star put on a seriously busty display in a skimpy, triangle-style polka dot top that barely contained her assets, as she laid across her towel in the warm sun surrounded by tall palm trees.

The actress brought even more attention to her voluptuous bosom with a stack of necklaces, one of which fell down right in the middle of her ample cleavage. She also wore a series of bracelets around her neck and a large pair of statement earrings to add even more bling to her beach day look. To protect herself from the sun’s golden rays, Sarah rocked a pair of slightly oversized sunglasses and wore a large straw hat over her brown hair, which was worn in a messy bob style that perfectly framed her face.

Fans of the Modern Family star went wild for her sexy new selfie, which — at the time of this writing — has racked up more than 130,000 likes after just three hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the actress with compliments.

“So pretty,” one follower said, while another said she was “absolutely gorgeous.”

Others took note of her trendy short hairstyle. Sarah revealed in the caption of her post that she was contemplating going back to a shorter length for the upcoming warmer months.

“Love love love the short hair,” one fan wrote.

The Inquisitr previously noted that Sarah was recently spotted with a shocking new addition to her body — a baby bump. The actress is not pregnant in real life, however, as she was sporting the pregnancy belly on the set of Modern Family, in which her character Hayley Dunphy is pregnant with twins.

While Sarah currently does not have any children, she is in a serious relationship with her boyfriend, Wells Adams. The couple has been going strong since getting together in November of 2017, and have won the hearts of fans who are anxiously awaiting the couples’ engagement. Fortunately, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Wells confirmed in January that it would definitely “happen eventually.”