Mandy Moore Chops Off Her Long Hair Following Ryan Adams Accusations

Mandy Moore has cut off many inches of her long, dark hair just after making accusations against her former husband, Ryan Adams.

According to Page Six, Mandy Moore emerged this week with a brand new haircut. The This Is Us star sported a new, shorter style as her brown locks now only reach her shoulders.

The actress told Access Hollywood that she’s been going through a lot of emotions recently when it comes to the allegations of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse by her former husband, Ryan Adams.

“The last couple weeks have been emotionally turbulent in a way and I think there is something significant about shedding dead weight and moving forward,” Mandy said of her new look.

Moore was among the accusers, stating that Adams had emotionally abused her and stunted her singing career, telling her things like that she wasn’t a real musician because she didn’t play an instrument.

Mandy later spoke out about the aftermath of the accusations, claiming that she was overwhelmed by the love and support she got after telling her story.

“I had no idea about the amount of support that I would receive. I think we all felt really believed,” when speaking of the other women who came forward in the Times article,” the actress revealed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mandy Moore’s ex-husband, Ryan Adams, is now allegedly being investigated for possibly having sexual communication with an underage girl.

The New York Times reports that Adams, 44, is being accused of having inappropriate contact with an underage female. The young woman claims that she first began contact with the singer when she was only 14-years-old, and that the contact lasted until she was 16.

The accuser, now 20-years-old, claims that she and Ryan exchanged text messages and spoke to one another during video calls, which sometimes included nudity. However, that they never met in person.

Adams’ lawyer, Andrew b. Brettler, has denied the claims, and says that Ryan never knowingly had any sexual communication with a person that he believed to be a minor.

The outlet reveals that due to their exposé on Adams that the FBI took the first steps into opening a criminal investigation against the singer, and that agents from the Crimes Against Children Squad will likely interview the woman in order to obtain any text messages or other evidence that will support her claims of inappropriate contact.

Ryan Adams claims that the claims are “inaccurate,” and that he would never have inappropriate interaction with anyone he believed to be underage. Mandy Moore has currently not spoken out about those allegations.