Megan Williams Shows Off Insane Bikini Bod In Her Latest Instagram Snap

Victoria’s Secret model Megan Williams recently took to her Instagram page to post a bikini picture and left her admirers hyperventilating with excitement. Wearing a tiny coffee-colored bikini and turning her back towards the camera to strike a pose, the 25-year-old stunner put her pert derriere on full display – a decision that made the picture an instant hit.

And not only that, but her long, well-toned legs could also be clearly seen in the snap which showed that the model works really hard to maintain her enviable figure. The picture was captured against the breathtaking backdrop of the ocean and the model’s presence definitely added more beauty to it. As a result, the image garnered close to 7,000 likes and various complimentary comments wherein fans appreciated the model for her amazing figure, pretty face, as well as her sense of style.

Commenting on the post, one fan wrote that Megan is the hottest girl in the world, while another one said that that the picture is really stunning. Another fan, who seemed to be obsessed with the model’s beautiful figure, expressed his admiration for the model in the following words.

“WOW, look at those gorgeous legs. They go all the way to Heaven.”

Others, per usual, posted countless hearts and kiss emojis on the picture to tell the model how much they love her.

Prior to posting the said picture, Megan shared a snap wherein she was featured wearing a barely-there black bikini which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The British hottie donned the bathing suit to model for Victoria’s Secret Swimsuit collection 2019 and the risqué choice of garment left her fans totally hot under the collar.

Megan let her hair down and opted for a makeup-free look which melted many hearts. And as of the writing of this piece, the post garnered more than 20,000 likes and close to 200 comments wherein fans and followers drooled over the model’s amazing figure.

One fan also opined that Megan has all the qualities of a supermodel and he predicted that she might become a Victoria’s Secret angel very soon — an accolade that every model out there dreams of.

In an interview with The Fashion Spot, Megan said that the biggest career achievement that she is dying to check off is to be featured on the cover of a major magazine.

As for her experience of participating in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the model said that it requires a lot of preparation and hard work and is not only about the glitz and glamour of the fashion industry.