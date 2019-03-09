American Fitness Model Jen Selter Goes Topless, Puts Her World-Famous Booty On Full Display In Sheer Dress

American fitness model Jen Selter is becoming something of a globally known phenomenon, having skyrocketed to fame via social media. She currently boasts a following numbering nearly 13 million on popular platform Instagram, and part of that fame almost certainly comes from her frequently sharing provocative shots to her adoring fan base.

In her most recent snapshot, Jen can be seen standing in front of a heavily wooded area bordering a placid lake, lush greenery everywhere in the photographic frame. Clad in a sheer white gown with lace detailing — one which leaves absolutely nothing to the imagination in its scanty construction — Jen appears to know exactly how to captivate her audience. Shrugging the semi-transparent gown from her shoulders to reveal her slender arms, shoulders, and the curvature of her back, the brunette bombshell shoots a smoldering gaze at the camera lens. Using her arms to censor the photo, covering her bust in the process, the raven-locked temptress reaches up to her ears with her right hand.

The thin fabric of the dress does little to obscure her audience’s view of her shapely backside, her world-famous booty put on full display, framed by a fringe of long tassels. Her extremely muscular thighs are emphasized by the low hemline of the dress, and the hint of a high-waisted white thong can be seen beneath the gossamer-looking gown.

Sporting a full face of makeup, most particularly a smoky eye, luxurious lashes, sculpted brows, and a plum lip — Jen Selter summons a sensual, amorous ambiance to the otherwise peaceful, idyllic setting.

Captioning the steamy snap with a simple wish for her fans to enjoy their weekend — complete with a matching emoji, one blowing a kiss — it’s clear that the fitness model and social media influencer was letting her ravishing figure speak for itself. Her fans and followers seemed not to mind, awarding Jen’s sultry share nearly 200,000 likes and 1,600-plus comments in short order.

One user wrote, “Very very beautiful lady of the day,” followed by a litany of okay emojis, heart emojis, and kiss emojis. A second Instagram fan gushed, “That dress is nothing without you….”

With Mandatory taking the time to warn men not to let their girlfriends — or presumably, wives — catch them following her on Instagram, it looks like many media outlets are catching on to the fact that Jen Selter is truly a hot commodity.

Her millions of devotees absolutely love engaging with everything which she posts to the popular platform, and simply can’t wait to see what she will share with them, and the rest of the world, next!