Karen Gillan Rocks Short Shorts In Behind-The-Scenes ‘Jumanji 2’ Snapshot

The young actresses has been teasing her Instagram followers with behind-the-scene snaps of 'Jumanji 2' recently.

Karen Gillan along with Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black are hard at work filming the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sequel, which does not currently have an official title according to IMDb.

Karen Gillan, who plays the role of Martha and the character Ruby Roundhouse, took to Instagram less than an hour ago to share with her 2.4 million followers a behind-the-scenes snapshot of herself rocking the Jumanji ensemble she also wore during the first film.

Inside of 15 minutes, the black and white snapshot was showered with over 25,000 likes and over 150 comments as her followers gushed with excitement about the upcoming sequel.

The comments featured a mix of those complementing the young ginger on her stellar appearance and those who wanted to know more about the upcoming sequel.

While the photo was clearly a behind-the-scenes snapshot of Jumanji, some comments focused entirely on other credits attached to her acting career including the upcoming Avengers movie and her history on Doctor Who.

“Beautiful and fierce!” One follower gushed.

A second jested as they noted the fierce expression on her face: “You look like you’re trying to decide what you want for lunch.”

The photo featured Gillian with her arms folded across her torso just under her bust as she showcased her long, toned legs while rocking short jean shorts and a tight crop top putting her toned tummy and plump bosom on full display.

Her vibrant ginger tresses were styled with loose curls as they flowed down her body. Karen pulled her Ruby Roundhouse look together with knee high combat boots as she looked ready to take on the world in the photo.

As those who follow Gillian on Instagram know, she has been making a habit of sharing behind-the-scenes teaser photos while she continues to work on the production of Jumanji 2. Just yesterday the red headed bombshell shared a separate black-and-white snapshot of herself rocking what looked like a robe, trench coat, and sick mask.

In just 24 hours, her earlier Jumanji teaser photo has accumulated just shy of her 80,000 likes and over 200 comments as her followers eat up the sneak previews of the upcoming thriller.

While Gillian hasn’t been shy about dropping Jumanji photos on her Instagram profile as of late, she remains tight-lipped when it comes to Avengers: Endgame spoilers. According to The Inquisitr, not even her sneaky co-star Jack Black can squeeze any spoilers out of her.

According to Variety, the Jumanji Sequel has a theatrical release date of December 31, 2019.