‘Game Of Thrones’ And ‘Iron Fist’ Star Finn Jones Leads Serial Killer Drama ‘Progidal Son’

The former MCU star will now be hunting murderers.

With the cancellation of Marvel and Netflix’s collaboration within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Fist star Finn Jones is freed up to take on a different kind of crime-fighting series. As per a report from Deadline, Jones has been cast in Prodigal Son, a new drama from Fox that sees Jones’ character hunting down serial killers.

The new drama by Fox will be produced by Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros., Chris Fedak (Legends Of Tomorrow) and Sam Sklaver (Deception). Prodigal Son will be written by Fedak and Sklaver, who have worked together before producing and writing for the series Deception. The show features a criminal psychologist, Malcolm Bright played by Jones, who tracks down killers due to a unique gift that he, in so many ways, inherited. Bright’s father himself was a famous serial killer, which no doubt influenced his decision to become a profiler who knows how they think, given he is the son of one. The premise sounds incredibly intense and with a lot of room for future stories and conflict. The approach to the series is described as being a fresh take on the crime franchise, while also featuring dark comedic tones, which is a curious take on a serial killer show.

(L-R) Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, and Charlie Cox attend the ‘Marvel’s The Defenders’ New York Premiere – After Party at The Standard Biergarten on July 31, 2017. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The lead character is described as being outrageous and provocative, as well as being damaged, and having to deal with many emotionally conflicting things in his life. Bright’s mother (Bellamy Young) is manipulative, while his serial killer father (Michael Sheen) wants to continue to have a relationship with him. This aspect of the role is concerning, given that the biggest criticism against Jones during his Iron Fist series, was his inability to perform in emotionally heavy sequences. Jones was also criticized for the challenges he faced during the action sequences of Iron Fist. Given that Prodigal Son sounds more like a performance driven role than anything too physical, it should be curious to see Jones in a role that allows him to perform, without any other concerns or demands.

Prodigal Son also stars Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau and Frank Harts in supporting roles. The show will be produced by Warner Bros. Television, which is also concerning given that Fox has a notoriety for canceling shows that aren’t produced in-house, as they did recently with Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Hopefully, given their relationship with Warner Bros. Television, seeing how Gotham has been on Fox for the past 5 seasons, Prodigal Son will have a steady home at the network.

No word on when Prodigal Son will premiere on Fox, or whether it will be part of the Fall or Summer schedule.