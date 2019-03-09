‘Captain Marvel’ Continues To Soar At Box Office With $61 Million Friday

After a $20 million Thursday, things continued to skyrocket for the MCU film.

As if there were any doubt, Captain Marvel is completely dominating the domestic box office in its opening weekend. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the Brie Larson film made just over $20 million in its Thursday night previews, making it the fifth most successful Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film for the day. Box Office Mojo is now reporting that the film has brought in $61.3 million for Friday giving the 2019 box office the boost it needed.

As with box office calculations, Friday’s number include Thursday’s previews. This means Friday alone earned somewhere around the $40 million mark domestically. Captain Marvel‘s opening day of $61.3 lands it at number seven on the domestic opening day list for the MCU. The new film trails Avengers: Infinity War($106.3 M), Avengers: Age of Ultron($84.4 M), The Avengers($80.8 M), Black Panther($75.9 M), Captain America: Civil War($75.5 M), and Iron Man ($68.8 M) for best MCU Friday opening.

Box Office Mojo has now adjusted its predictions, suggesting the film will make between $145 and $155 million by the end of the weekend. If those predictions hold true, Captain Marvel will land well within the MCU’s top 10 openers.

Currently, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 sits at the number seven spot with a $146 million opening back in 2017. Captain Marvel could very well top that number, putting it in the number seven spot just behind Iron Man 3 which earned $174 million in 2013. Original projections for Captain Marvel had the female-led film earning around $100 million which is now being blown out of the water.

Internationally, Captain Marvel is performing just as well with a total of $127 million. This number includes $34 million from China, $9.3 million from South Korea, $6.4 million from Indonesia, $5.4 million from Brazil, $5.4 million from Russia, $5.3 million from the U.K., $4.5 million from Australia, $4.3 million from France, $4.1 million from Mexico, $3.7 million from Thailand, and $3.4 million from Germany.

Captain Marvel‘s $61.3 million Friday triumphs over Wonder Woman‘s $39 million Friday back in 2017. The two films are constantly being paralleled as they are the only two major female-led solo superhero films in the modern era. Wonder Woman ended up having a $103 million opening weekend, which Captain Marvel is expected to surpass by the time Sunday rolls around.

Other earners for the weekend included How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World with $3.3 million in its third week, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral with $3.2 million in its second week, and Alita: Battle Angel with $800,000 in its fourth week.

Captain Marvel is currently in theaters everywhere.