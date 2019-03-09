Martha Hunt Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In Tiny Black Sports Bra On Instagram

Whether she’s on or off the runway, Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt knows how to bring the heat. The 29-year-old stunner did just that on her Instagram account this weekend with a sexy new post that certainly did not disappoint her millions of followers.

Martha’s latest post shared on Saturday, March 9 captured the model staring down the camera in a dark room with her hands on her hips. The blue-eyed beauty left little to the imagination in a tiny black sports bra with a colorful set of stripes in the middle, which she paired with a set of tight black leggings that sat low on her hips. The barely-there athletic wear did nothing but favors for the six-time Victoria’s Secret runway veteran, flaunting her toned arms and trim waist, and putting her flawless abs fully on display.

The model kept a dainty black hair tie around her wrist to later be able to tie up her long, blonde hair, which was worn down over one shoulder in messy waves for the sultry shot. Martha appeared to skip her makeup routine for the photo shoot, instead showing off her natural beauty and letting her piercing blue eyes pop against the set’s dark background.

Fans of the blonde bombshell went wild for the sexy snap, which at the time of this writing has racked up nearly 22,000 likes after just one hour of being uploaded to Instagram. Dozens of Martha’s 3.1 million followers flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner in compliments.

“BODY GOALS,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emojis, while another took note of her “beautiful curves.”

“More than gorgeous, u are one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen,” a third follower commented.

The jaw-dropping snap was shared to promote a new Instagram TV post the model recently shared with her fans, in which she demonstrated a few exercises that are part of blood flow restriction training, which Martha did in preparation for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Martha is likely getting ready to watch one of the most famous college basketball rivalry games later tonight — Duke versus the University of North Carolina. The model is a North Carolina native, and has not been shy about showing her love for the Duke Blue Devils. On the day of the teams’ first match up this season, Martha shared another sexy black-and-white snap to her followers in which she supported her team by wearing nothing but a Duke basketball jersey and a pair of snakeskin booties.