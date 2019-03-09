Kiefer Sutherland To Release His Second Album, ‘Reckless & Me,’ In April

He may be best known for appearing in films such as The Lost Boys, Young Guns, and Flatliners, and in television programs such as 24 and Designated Survivor, but Kiefer Sutherland is also an accomplished musician. This April, he will release his sophomore album, Reckless & Me.

The 52-year-old star, son of famed actor Donald Sutherland, released his debut album, Down in a Hole, in 2016. The country record — which featured the singles “Not Enough Whiskey” and “Can’t Stay Away” — debuted at No. 18 on the Americana/Folk Albums chart, and No. 35 on the Top Country Albums chart, according to Billboard.

For his second full-length album, Sutherland collaborated once more with producer Jude Cole to create a 10-song Americana and country rock-infused effort. Reckless & Me’s lead single, “Open Road,” was released this past December, and on Friday, March 8, the song “This Is How It’s Done” officially came out. The black-and-white music video for the catchy tune, which can be seen on YouTube, features clips of the musician performing onstage with his band and is interspersed with backstage footage.

Other songs on the upcoming album include “Something You Love,” “Faded Pair of Blue Jeans,” “Blame It on Your Heart,” and “Song for a Daughter.”

When trying to figure out why he loves performing as both an actor and a musician, he came up with one common denominator, reported JamBase.

“It’s storytelling,” he explained, adding that he most enjoys telling his stories by performing live in concert.

“I couldn’t have imagined the depth which I have fallen in love with touring. To have the opportunity to convey intimate, personal stories to an audience has proven to be priceless.”

Sutherland will be announcing concert dates in the U.S. soon, and he already has gigs lined up later this year in Germany, England, Austria, and Switzerland.

Reckless & Me will be released on April 26 via BMG.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sutherland has been filming Season 3 of the political drama series Designated Survivor. The show’s first two seasons aired on ABC, but the upcoming 10-episode season will be available on Netflix, allowing it to be edgier and more topical.

According to a February report from TV Insider — in which they spoke to the show’s new executive producer, Neal Baer — the upcoming season will feature Sutherland’s President Tom Kirkman running for another term, and hot topics such as fake news, health care, and child marriages will be tackled.

Actors Italia Ricci, Maggie Q, Kal Penn, and Adan Canto will be returning to the show, and newcomers Elena Tovar, Anthony Edwards, Lauren Holly, Julie White, Benjamin Charles Watson, and Jamie Clayton will be joining the cast.

Designated Survivor’s third season is expected to premiere on Netflix in the late spring or early summer.