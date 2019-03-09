WWE News: Hulk Hogan States He Will Be ‘Really Active’ With WWE, But He’s Wrestled His Last Match

The Hulkster may have already wrestled his last match ever.

Hulk Hogan was reinstated by WWE last year and he’s been the host of Crown Jewel and also appeared on Monday Night Raw to honor the late “Mean” Gene Okerlund. On Thursday, he was at the press conference as WWE revealed Tampa as the location for WrestleMania 36, as reported by The Inquisitr. Now, the Hulkster has spoken on his future role with the company and if he will ever wrestle anywhere again.

There were many who didn’t think Hogan would ever return to WWE after he was pretty much ostracized back in 2015. That was when the sex tape came out and it featured Hogan shelling out some extremely racist comments and the company had to take action after it was made public.

Now, he’s back and has been doing some appearances for WWE, but some fans keep wondering if he’s ever going to actually wrestle again. The 65-year-old wouldn’t be the oldest to ever step back in the ring if he chose to wrestle, but it appears as if that time has passed as Hogan said in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times.

“I’m not really sure. I can’t wrestle anymore because nine back surgeries, two fake knees, two fake hips…. I’ve had 17 surgeries in the last 10 years. I kinda missed the memo on the ‘fake’ part (of wrestling).”

Hulk Hogan hasn’t actually wrestled in quite a long time and it now appears as if his last ever match in WWE will be his victory over Randy Orton at SummerSlam in 2006.

After the announcement of WrestleMania 36 heading to Tampa next year, Hogan was also asked about his future role with WWE. While he’s not entirely sure what may be in the cards for him, the former WWE Champion believes it’s going to be something that keeps him really going.

“Vince (McMahon, WWE CEO) has this master plan. And I don’t mind being the hood ornament, and I don’t mind being the Babe Ruth of the promotion, but Vince is putting together a whole new thing…. I still feel like I’m 20 in my head, but my body’s telling me, ‘Easy, brother.’ I’m not sure what the title is, but hopefully really soon I’ll be back and really, really active.”

Hulk Hogan knows that he can’t jump back into the ring any longer for a full-on match, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see him get involved. Hogan may end up back as an on-screen TV character for WWE which could see him throw a few punches or drop a leg drop, but that remains to be seen. With WrestleMania 36 heading to Hogan’s home in Tampa next year, it would not be surprising to see him truly be “really active” with the company.