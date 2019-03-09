‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Announce The Film Is Locked

All editing on 'Endgame' is complete and the cut is final.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have confirmed that Avengers: Endgame is locked. This means the highly anticipated film is through with the editing process and is ready to be viewed by the world. The announcement came on Twitter and Instagram yesterday, as the brothers shared a photo of their “Editorial Sundae Bar.” The film has been completed just 47 days before the premiere, but few details were shared by the brothers in their new post.

The sundae bar featured all the fixings, including Reese’s Pieces, Whoppers, Sour Patch Kids, Haribo gummy bears, Twix bars, M&M’s, Oreos, whipped cream, and cherries. Naturally, many fans left comments on the post suggesting there was more to the photo than just a typical sundae bar. For well over a year now, every post shared by the Russo brothers has been dissected and analyzed, as many have secret messages about their films hidden within.

The most common question that arose from the new post was how long the length of the movie is. Unfortunately, the Russo brothers did not reveal the final run time, but it’s expected to be announced within a couple of weeks. Several rumors have suggested the film sits at the three-hour mark, but it has yet to be confirmed at this time.

Former Marvel Studios Russo brothers movies have well-exceeded the two-hour mark, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2 hours, 16 minutes), Captain America: Civil War (2 hours, 28 minutes), and Avengers: Infinity War (2 hours, 40 minutes). With Endgame being the culmination of 21 films before it, the movie is likely to have the longest runtime in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Other comments on the post questioned when the film’s second official trailer would be released. For the time being, fans have only been treated to one full-length trailer and one 30-second Super Bowl spot. Most MCU movies have two official full-length trailers, meaning that one should be coming soon. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a second trailer can be expected around March 16, an estimated timeframe based on the second trailer release date for Infinity War.

Coincidentally, the Endgame was locked on the same day that another MCU film, Captain Marvel, released worldwide. The Brie Larson flick has kept the Russo brothers and the powers-that-be at Marvel Studios from releasing too much footage from the film, in order to keep audiences focused on the female-led film. Now that Captain Marvel is out, fans can expect some more insight into Endgame in the coming weeks.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.