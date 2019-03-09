Luke Perry’s Episode Of ‘Saturday Night Live’ To Air As Tribute This Weekend

Luke Perry will be honored by Saturday Night Live this weekend as NBC will re-air an old episode from 1993, which the actor hosted.

According to Pop Culture, Luke Perry’s episode of Saturday Night Live is currently not available for streaming, so fans will get a rare treat when the show airs this weekend.

The 1993 episode of SNL features Perry as the host, who was likely there to promote his hit teen drama, Beverly Hills, 90210. The musical guest was Mick Jagger, and fans will get to see classic cast members such as Dana Carvey.

The episode marked Carvey’s final show on the series after playing beloved characters such as Garth Algar and the Church Lady.

The show originally aired on February 6, 1993 during Season 18 of SNL. The series decided to play the old episode as a tribute to Luke, who tragically passed away on Monday following complications from a massive stroke.

The Riverdale actor had been hospitalized the week before after paramedics rushed to his home and transported him to the hospital. It was said to Perry never recovered from the devastating medical crisis, and that his family had to make the difficult decision to end life support for the actor, who was only 52-years-old at the time of his death.

Following Luke Perry’s death there was an outpouring of emotional and tributes online from his family, friends, and fans. Many of Perry’s current and former co-stars spoke out about his death, and all of them shared the same sentiment, that the actor was a great man who was very humble and kind throughout his life.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of the most emotional tributes came from Jason Priestley.

“It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this. My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today,” Perry’s former 90210 co-star, Priestley wrote.

“If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well. The candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince,” Jason added of his longtime friend.

Luke Perry’s episode of Saturday Night Live will air Saturday night at 10 p.m. before the show airs a brand new episode