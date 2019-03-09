Rita Ora Goes Glam In Plunging Gold Gown To Announce Her New Video

The songstress poses in a fabulous gold dress to promote her latest music video, ‘Only Want You.’

Fresh from her Australian tour, Rita Ora has just launched a new music video for her “Only Want You” song — and she wants all of her 14.6 million Instagram followers to know all about it. The singer has been dropping a lot of tantalizing snaps on her Instagram page, along with small snippets from the video itself, in the days surrounding the big release.

The song is featured on her second album, Phoenix, which she has now taken on a world tour, one that began on March 1 and will span through the end of May. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the 28-year-old songstress has just wrapped up a series of three concerts in Australia and will be taking her “Phoenix World Tour” to Asia next.

Meanwhile, the “Only Want You” music video came out on March 6 and has already amassed more than 1.5 million views on YouTube. The song is the sixth single to be released from the 2018 Phoenix album and features rapper 6LACK.

To celebrate the release of her new video, Ora took to Instagram earlier today to share a set of three sizzling photos taken behind the scenes. In the snapshots, the gorgeous singer and actress dons two of the outfits that she is seen flaunting in the video — a glamorous gold gown and her already famous pink waitress uniform, complete with a white apron and “Rita” name tag.

In the first of the three photos, Ora radiates classic Hollywood glamour as she poses in a plunging sequin dress that plays up her naturally sparkling charm. In the snapshot, the “Hot Right Now” hitmaker puts on a very busty display, showing off her generous cleavage as she gives a sultry look to the camera.

The second photo shows Ora getting dolled up while standing in front of a mirror. The alluring snap offers a more detailed glimpse of her dazzling, curve-hugging dress, one that accentuates her tiny waist and curvy backside.

The last snapshot in the series unveils a completely different look, showing Ora in her pink waitress uniform. In the snap, the artist is sitting on a chair pointing to the name tag that rests on her ample chest.

Fans were able to sneak a peek at the cute uniform in some of the other photos that Ora has posted over the last few days. At the same time, anyone who has seen the “Only Want You” video is already familiar with this particular – and very charming – look, which also includes a change of hair color and style.

The latest post comes just two days after the singer shared another batch of photos, ones that showcased all of the three characters played by Ora in the “Only Want You” video. The snapshots were accompanied by a short behind-the-scenes clip in which the artist very enthusiastically explains one of the scenes in the music video.

If you haven’t already checked out the new video, or you simply wish to see it again, you can do so at the link below.