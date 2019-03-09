‘Hottest Weather Girl Ever’ Yanet Garcia Puts Her World-Famous Derriere On Display In Thong Lingerie

While Yanet Garcia has been awarded the title of “hottest weather girl ever” by TMZ, via YouTube, her popularity on social media and on the wider internet may be beginning to eclipse her professional fame. Taking to popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram to give her most ardent admirers exactly what it is that they are looking for, Yanet shared a snapshot which sent pulses racing and imaginations soaring.

In this particular image, Yanet can be seen standing in side profile, all color drained from the photographic frame. Her signature chestnut tresses appear dark in the monochromatic image, her luxurious curls bouncing down to crest about her neck and shoulders. The low back of her one-piece lingerie set reveals the feminine curve of her body, and the lace bust of the garment serves to accentuate her ample assets.

The focal point of the sensual snapshot, however, is clearly the Mexican model and weather presenter’s full, round derriere. The thong bottom afforded by the bit of black lingerie does little to hide her prominent backside. Her pose further emphasizes her world-famous booty, with one leg pushed prominently forward.

No accessories are clearly visible in the photograph, although it looks like Yanet may be rocking some light lipstick and a bit of concealer and foundation to blend her complexion — despite having nearly flawless natural skin.

Captioning the image with a simple heart emoji, it’s clear that Yanet Garcia is content to let her incredible figure do the talking for her in this instance. Her fans and followers appear to agree with this sentiment, having awarded the sexy snapshot over 430,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments in relatively short order.

One user wrote, “Beautiful and delicious,” followed by a rose emoji and a heart-eyed emoji.

“The best weather girl out there in TV land bar none. Others have tried to duplicate her but they can’t even get close to her level ouch,” a second Instagram fan gushed,

Yanet Garcia may be widely known for her curvaceous figure, but a recent article put forth by The Daily Star posits that her booty has, in fact, undergone quite a significant transformation over the past few years.

Calling her derriere the “rear of the year,” the publication quoted the Mexican model and weather presenter as crediting her extensive workout regimen and attention to a fitness-based lifestyle for her improved physical features.

“No implants. No injections. No surgery… Hard work pays off… You can do it.”