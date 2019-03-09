Hannah Ferguson Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Leans Against A Wall While Topless On Instagram

Whether she is donning a swimsuit, high-fashion gowns, or nothing at all, Hannah Ferguson always looks great and sophisticated. On Saturday, Maxim magazine took to its verified Instagram page to share a sizzling snapshot, featuring the 26-year-old model topless as she uses a wall to censor the photo.

In the snapshot in question, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is leaning against a wall while wearing nothing on her torso, in a pose that leaves little to the imagination. The black-and-white photo, captured by famous French photographer Gilles Bensimon, shows Ferguson in plaid dress pants with a matching jacket, which is hanging from her wrists as if Ferguson is in a state of undress. Her hands are in her back pockets, in a pose that opens up her chest, accentuating her busty figure and making her abs and obliques even more defined.

The Model Squad star is looking downward with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. She has a deep black smokey eye and a thick layer of mascara that adds a lot of drama to the snapshot. Her blonde locks are in a middle part and down in straight strands that fall over her bare back and chest.

The snapshot, which Maxim shared with its 858,000 Instagram followers, was an immediate success, judging by the 4,000 likes and several comments it got in a just a couple of hours of having been posted. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to note how sexy Ferguson looks, and compliment the overall aesthetics of the shot.

“Superb, Sir is always superb,” one user wrote, tagging Bensimon in the comment.

“That is hot,” another one chimed in.

As a swimsuit model, Ferguson has no issue showing a lot of skin during photo shoots. But in an interview with Fox News in October of last year, the model opened up about growing up in a rather conservative, military household in rural Texas. Ferguson, whose parents were both Marines, explained that her strict upbringing has taught her invaluable skills for her professional journey.

“They raised us to be hard workers, to be diligent, and to always strive for what you want,” she told Fox News. “They taught us that nothing comes easy. It was challenging at times, but nevertheless I will always appreciate how I was raised. It made me a lot stronger as a person, especially for this particular industry that I’m trying to conquer.”