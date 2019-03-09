Karen Gillan Won’t Spoil ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Despite Jack Black’s Trickery

Watch Jack Black try to trick his 'Jumanji' co-star into giving up the MCU goods.

With a massive movie like Avengers: Endgame, secrecy is key as the smallest revelations can make fans extrapolate and theorize, and possibly spoil the entire movie. With the rise of the internet, movies can have entire endings revealed online, months before the movie releases. So movie studios are extra careful about what is and isn’t said about the movie during celebrity press tours and marketing campaigns. Seeing how Avengers: Endgame features the resolution of events left as a cliffhanger in Avengers: Infinity War, everyone wants spoilers. Even Jack Black.

The comedic star recently released a video on his YouTube channel, that mostly sees him trying to throw a boomerang. The comedian is known for these antics, and this video is no different. The surprising part comes later on, as he interviews his Jumanji co-star, Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The interview happens between takes from filming the sequel to the 2017 hit, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, as Killian plays video games. Black uses her distraction to ask her about possible spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. Gillan, wise to the attempt, reveals nothing. The two continue discussing the movie and Gillan’s career as a writer-director as well until they’re both called back on set to continue filming.

This wouldn’t be the first time that an actor has tried to get spoilers about a movie from their costar. Josh Gad has famously attempted multiple times to get Daisy Ridley to reveal anything about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, during their time on set filming Murder On The Orient Express. Gad’s attempts have been hilariously documented on his Instagram.

Karen Gillan’s Nebula is prominently featured in the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame. Nebula was one of the remaining characters left on Titan at the end of Infinity War, along with Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. They’re seen on the Guardians’ ship in the Endgame trailers, however, a recent report from The Inquisitor confirms that Nebula will be on Earth at one point with Captain Marvel. The footage was shown to shareholders and has yet to be released to the public.

Nebula is Gamora’s (Zoe Saldana) adoptive sister, who was ceremoniously sacrificed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Infinity War, in exchange for the Soul Stone. This puts Nebula on a direct path to exact revenge on Thanos, which will probably be her character’s motivation through most of Avengers: Endgame. While Gillan has not revealed any spoilers as of yet, all eyes will be keenly on Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo, the resident spoilers of the Avengers cast, leading up to the release of the film.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26. The untitled Jumanji sequel releases on December 13, 2019.