Kate Beckinsale Loves The Attention She’s Getting By Dating Pete Davidson, Per ‘Page Six’

Kate Beckinsale reportedly loves the attention she’s been getting from dating Pete Davidson, who is twenty years younger than she is, and only four years older than Kate’s daughter, Lily, who is a student at NYU.

According to Page Six, Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson have been making headlines for a few months now after they were allegedly seen getting cozy at a party following the Golden Globe Awards. Days later, the pair were spotted holding hands as they left a club together.

Last weekend, Kate and Pete were seen out together again as they left a restaurant following a Saturday Night Live after party, and then on Sunday when they were photographed making out during a hockey game.

Davidson and Beckinsale’s romance is one of the most curious that Hollywood as seen since Pete’s relationship with Ariana Grande. The comedian and the singer began dating last year and then got engaged after only a few weeks together. However, by October they had called off their engagement.

Now, sources claim that Pete’s relationship with Kate is meant, in part, to be “a ‘f–k you’ to Ariana,” according to one source, who claims that Davidson’s friends were there for him during his heartbreak over the split.

“They saw him so down after Ariana. His friends were afraid for his mental health,” one insider dished.

“All [Davidson’s friends] want him to do is be happy,” continued the second comedy insider. “And right now, he definitely is,” the source added, revealing that Beckinsale is also happy in the relationship.

“Kate loves the attention — both from a younger guy and the media. She hasn’t been in the press this much in years,” the insider stated, claiming that Pete can’t go too long without a girlfriend because he is so “co-dependent.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pete Davidson may even propose to Kate Beckinsale in the near future. Sources tell Hollywood Life that Pete is known for falling hard for the women that he dates, and that his fans are concerned that he’ll move too fast, like he did with Ariana Grande.

An insider told the outlet that Davidson and Beckinsale are currently in the middle of a whirlwind romance, and that it is very likely that Pete will be getting down on one knee and popping the question to Kate really soon.

As for Ariana Grande, she tells TMZ that Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are “so cute” together.