Kylie Jenner Grabs Dinner With Caitlyn Jenner After Reaching Billionaire Status

While Kylie's relationship with her best friend may still be rocky, her relationship with her father seems better than ever.

Kylie Jenner has officially been named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes, which is certainly an achievement worth celebrating. Kylie may have done just that by having a nice dinner with her father, Caitlyn, TMZ is reporting. Caitlyn’s partner, Sophia Hutchins, was also in tow. The trio had a fancy dinner at Nobu in Malibu on March 8. They were spotted all hugging good-bye outside of the restaurant, where they no doubt splurged — after all, Kylie is now a 21-year-old billionaire. Although Caitlyn could have picked up the check as well, as she’s estimated to be worth a cool $100 million.

The three of them were all dressed expensive and sleek, with Kylie donning a black leather trench coat and Caitlyn wearing tight black pants paired with a matching black top with a revealing neckline and black heeled booties. Caitlyn wore a long black coat as well, just like Kylie. Caitlyn’s partner Sophia fit right in with a cute black mini-dress. They all looked elegant and stylish, and appeared to really be enjoying each other’s company.

Kylie could use some good company nowadays, as she’s still repairing her relationship with her best friend Jordyn Woods. According to The Daily Mail, their friendship has been on the rocks ever since Jordyn hooked up Tristan Thompson. Tristan was the boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, Kylie’s half-sister, and even fathered her first child. Needless to say, tensions have been high between Jordyn and Kylie’s family.

Fortunately, Kylie’s relationship with Caitlyn seems to have stabilized, with the duo now being in a good place after a rocky few years. According to Elle, there were some rifts that developed in the Kardashian-Jenner family after Caitlyn broke up with Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, and came out as a transgender female. Kris and her daughters have all expressed hurt over the way they were portrayed in Caitlyn’s memoir documenting her coming out experience. While many of the sisters have been vocal about not wanting to have a relationship with Caitlyn anymore, Kylie has seemingly maintained a good relationship with her, having given her a Father’s Day shout-out on her Instagram last year.

“So lucky to have you,” she wrote in the caption of pictures she uploaded of the two over the years.

According to Us Weekly, Caitlyn has returned the social media love, sharing that she was “beyond proud of [her] amazing daughter for all of her accomplishments” on a post that included photos from granddaughter Stormi’s first birthday party back in February.