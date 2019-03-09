Meghan Markle Reportedly Loses Another Staff Member Amid ‘Diva’ Rumors

Assistant private secretary Amy Pickerill will be the sixth to leave the Royal Couple, but she denies claims that the duchess is “difficult” to work with.

Meghan Markle’s royal baby is due at the end of April, so it’s no surprise that her baby bump has become a big news item in recent weeks. This is the 37-year-old former actress’s first child, and it seems logical to conclude that Markle is currently battling the physical discomfort and hormonal shifts that accompany every pregnancy. The revelation that yet another staffer is leaving the Royal Family after working closely with the Duchess of Sussex begs the question: is Markle’s pregnancy pushing people out the door?

Per W Magazine, the most contentious position within the duke and duchess’s inner circle appears to be serving as Meghan Markle’s private secretary. It was reported months ago that Samantha Cohen, the current private secretary, will be abandoning ship shortly after the baby is born. Now, Cohen’s intended successor and the duchess’s current assistant private secretary, Amy Pickerill, has opted to give up her anticipated promotion in favor of moving overseas.

The official statement contends that Pickerill and Markle are on excellent terms and are parting amicably. However, many media sources are loudly wondering why Markle’s “right-hand woman” is truly leaving. As The Inquisitr reported, there has been a lot of recent turnover within Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s portion of the royal world. Insiders have claimed that the massive exodus of long-term, trusted staffers is at least partially due to the demands of the “diva,” also known as “Duchess Difficult.”

To date, resignations have been announced for the following royal staffers: Meghan Markle’s private secretary, assistant private secretary, personal assistant, and bodyguard, along with Edward Lane Fox, Prince Harry’s “right-hand man,” and Sir David Manning, the couple’s senior adviser.

Aside from the inevitable and unpredictable pregnancy hormones the duchess might be experiencing, which might have even Prince Harry ducking for cover at this point, Meghan Markle has been besieged with racist and sexist commentary online. According to CNN, Markle has made a personal commitment to avoid reading this negative chatter. As many other celebrities have pointed out, though, being the object of hate for hundreds, or even thousands, of online commenters can take a toll on one’s mental well-being.

One of the first staffers to quit, former personal assistant Melissa Toubati, is believed to have left suddenly after a mere six months. Radar Online quoted an insider as saying that “Meghan put a lot of demands on her and it ended with her in tears.”

Only time will tell if this is the end or just the beginning of the mass exodus of staffers. But with the baby due sometime within the next eight weeks, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are probably focusing their attention on much more pressing matters than their recent staffing issues.