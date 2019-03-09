Khloe Kardashian Blasts Folks Who Spread ‘Negativity’ In Latest Instagram Update

Khloe Kardashian wants the world to be a more uplifting place. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet recently took to Instagram to share a pic taken by someone else of her snapping a selfie, and blasted folks for spreading negativity — saying that people need to be aware of their words, because what they say matters.

“Become more aware of the negative things you think and say. What does it actually accomplish by criticizing somebody else? Do you have any concept of how positively it can change someone’s day to receive a compliment or words of encouragement,” she added.

Kardashian recently turned the comments of her social media back on, after flipping them off during the drama surrounding herself, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn Woods. As Cosmopolitan previously shared, the Good American designer also had what fans considered a “photoshop fail” on one of her pics, and could no longer take the hurtful things being said about her.

The picture in question showed Kardashian walking up a set of stairs wearing a sparkly, skintight jumpsuit. The snap showed off her curvaceous backside, as well as her trim physique that the Revenge Body star has been working hard on in the wake of the most recent scandal involving herself and her on-again-off-again boyfriend.

Folks took to the comments section of the post to suggest that Kardashian had tuned-up the picture so much that her head and thighs looked abnormal, and that the reality star looked nothing like her true self.

After turning off the comments, Kardashian posted another photo of herself — a selfie-style shot this time — and told her fans that she believed in their ability to be more positive. She further noted that she is “figuring it all out,” and that she knows they have the ability in their heart to be kinder.

Adding to the alleged photoshop fail were those people who would chime in regularly to add their opinion on Kardashian’s current drama with Thompson and Woods, and Kardashian’s refusal, at first, to admit that Thompson was the cause of her family breaking up — having previously put at the blame on Woods.

Kardashian slammed Woods on Twitter, following her sit-down with Jada Pinkett Smith on an episode of Red Table Talk and called the model out for wrecking her relationship with the father of her child. Fans were quick to jump on Kardashian, saying that she needs to reassess her thoughts on the situation, and that if Woods’ recollection of that evening is to be believed, Thompson was the one who came on to Woods in the first place.

The KUWTK star also shared some inspiration to her Instagram story, sharing a quote by Nakita Gill that says if girls were taught to love their bodies properly, there would be no need for them to compete with each other while hating the way they look, and how much more beautiful the world would be if that were to happen.