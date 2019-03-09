A 116-Year-Old Japanese Woman Has Just Been Named The World’s Oldest Living Individual By Guinness

116-year-old Kane Tanaka, who normally arises before 6 a.m. and enjoys doing mathematical work, has been recognized by Guinness as the world's oldest living person.

A 116-year-old woman from Japan named Kane Tanaka has just been officially acknowledged as the world’s oldest living individual by Guinness World Records. A very special ceremony was recently set up by the organization in the Fukuoka nursing home where Tanaka resides to celebrate the life of this incredible woman, with Tanaka’s family and the city’s mayor all reported to have been in attendance.

As The New York Post reports, the 116-year-old Kane Tanaka has stated that she normally makes it a habit to be up before 6 a.m. and also enjoys doing mathematical work and playing the classic 1970s board game Othello, which was created by Goro Hasegawa.

Her great-nephew, Gary Funakoshi, has suggested that her longevity may in part be due to the Shinto religion that she subscribes to, with is focus on the kami spirits.

Tanaka came into this world on January 2, 1903, the same year that the Wright brothers successfully flew the first powered airplane, and was raised in a family of eight children.

She later married Hideo Tanaka in 1922 and had five children with her husband, with four of these being natural and the fifth adopted, and during World War II made a living selling rice cakes in a store that she ran with Hideo.

Before Tanaka, Guinness had listed another Japanese woman, Chiyo Miyako, as the oldest living person, but Miyako reportedly passed away last year aged 117.

In general, Japanese individuals tend to fare much better than others in regard to age and also top records for those who live the longest. While recent dietary changes in Japan and the consumption of more traditionally Western foods has brought more obesity to the country, Japan’s diet still focuses on much more healthy fare such as rice, vegetables and fish, along with foods that are significantly lower in fats than those found in Western countries.

Kane Tanaka and the other Japanese citizens who have also been honored by Guinness World Records have also been helped by a society that greatly values and respects its older citizens, with those aged 80 and above frequently taking exercise and remaining active and alert in all of their day-to day activities.

While the 116-year-old Kane Tanaka has just been officially named as the oldest individual on the planet, so far the oldest person ever listed by Guinness World Records was the French woman named Jeanne Louise Calment, who lived until the ripe age of 122.