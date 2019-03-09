Michael Jackson’s Daughter, Paris, Smokes From A Bong In New Video Following ‘Leaving Neverland’ Backlash

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, posted a video of herself smoking from a bong to her social media account this weekend, following backlash from the HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, which bring horrific allegations against the late singer.

According to the Daily Mail, Paris Jackson took to her Instagram story on Friday to share a video of herself smoking from a bong while listening to music.

The report reveals that Paris has been with her musician boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, in New Orleans over the past week as the HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, premiered to overwhelming response.

On Thursday, Paris replied to a fan on Twitter who claimed that Michael Jackson’s legacy was being ruined forever.

“Smoke some weed n think about the bigger picture,” Paris wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Michael Jackson’s brothers and nephew spoke out in his defense this week, revealing that they did not believe the statements made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the explosive film.

MJ’s brother, Jackie, also revealed that Michael’s three children, Prince, Paris, and Blanket, were all having a difficult time following the claims made against their father in the documentary, and couldn’t believe the accusations that have been made against their late father, especially since they know Robson.

The Inquisitr also reports that Michael Jackson’s youngest child, Blanket — whose real name is Prince Michael II, and currently goes by the name Biji — is struggling greatly, following the backlash from Leaving Neverland.

Micheal’s nephew, Taj Jackson, recently admitted that the family has become increasingly worried about Blanket, who has stopped talking altogether since the documentary was released.

“Biji is the most talkative kid at school and he isn’t talking any more [sic]. We’re all worried about him,” Taj recently stated.

Michael’s former best friend and godfather to Blanket, Mark Lester, has also spoken out in the past about how the teenager is being raised under the care of his ailing grandmother, Katherine Jackson, and co-guardian, TJ Jackson.

“They try and shield him from the outside world, which may be not such a good thing. Shield them from certain things, certainly, but to keep him isolated is not right,” Lester said.

Paris Jackson also expressed concern for her younger brother back in 2017, when she revealed that he spent a lot of time alone, and was often tasked with things such as making his own dinner, which ranged from a bowl of cereal to a Snicker’s candy bar.

Paris Jackson is the only one of Michael Jackson’s children to make any sort of comments on the Leaving Neverland documentary. Her brothers, Blanket and Prince, have stayed silent.