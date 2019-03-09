Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Spotted Together For The First Time Since Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods seem to be working on their friendship. The women were spotted having dinner together on Friday night, marking the first time they’ve seen each other since the Tristan Thompson cheating drama from last month.

According to E! News, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were spotted dining at Pedalers Fork restaurant in Calabasas this weekend. The meeting is seemingly the first time the friends have came face to face since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kicked Woods out of her guest house after she allegedly hooked up with her sister Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“It seemed very casual and they both were having a discussion together while eating,” a witness told the outlet.

As many fans already know, Kylie reportedly asked Jordyn to move out of her guest house, where she had been living for over a year, after reports surfaced that she and Tristan had been seen kissing over Valentine’s Day weekend.

A media firestorm ensued, and some reports even suggested that Woods had been all over Thompson during a party at his home last month, with the two seen making out. However, Jordyn decided to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, to share her side of the story.

In the interview, Jordyn claims that she did not behave inappropriately with Tristan, but that when she left the party the next morning, the NBA player shockingly kissed her on the lips.

Jordyn Woods then went on to reveal that she was too scared to tell Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian about her awkward encounter with Tristan Thompson but insisted that she was not the reason that Khloe and Tristan split up.

Not long after the interview aired, Khloe took to Twitter to call Jordyn out for lying, adding that she was the reason her family broke up. However, the next day when Kardashian had time to cool off, she returned to social media to tell her fans that Thompson was to blame for tearing their family apart, not Woods, though she claimed she was more hurt by Jordyn’s actions in the situation than she was by Tristan, who had already been busted cheating on her in the past.

Although Kylie seems to be on the road to forgiving Jordyn, the rest of her family has allegedly cut her out of their lives for good.

“[The Kardashians] will never work with [Jordyn] or have anything to do with her ever again. They have done everything to help Jordyn be successful on her own. They feel she would be nothing without them. It’s such a betrayal for them,” a source dished.

Neither Kylie Jenner nor Jordyn Woods have spoken out about their reunion.