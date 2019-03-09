Jennie Garth Responds To Fans Concern Over Her Not Paying Tribute To Luke Perry Following His Death

By now, most of Luke Perry’s former 90210 costars have weighed in on the untimely passing of Luke Perry following his massive stroke, and fans have been waiting for Jennie Garth — who played Kelly Taylor on the beloved series alongside Perry’s Dylan McKay — to speak up about the loss of her friend. Now, as Us Weekly shared, Garth has broken her social media silence following Perry’s passing, and slammed fans that called her out for not acknowledging his death.

Garth shared a post in tribute to her three daughters, whom she shares with her ex-husband, actor Peter Facinelli, in honor of International Women’s Day. Comments quickly poured in, slamming Garth for choosing not to share her feelings on losing Perry. Garth became fed up and decided to respond.

“Hey everyone. I chose to post a pic of my girls today. Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women. It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that’s the way my dear friend would have wanted it.”

Responding in the comments section of her own post, Garth continued by adding that Perry’s children were his entire life, and that it wouldn’t have mattered to him whether or not she posted about him, because he didn’t care much for social media in the first place.

“His kids were his life. And anyone who knew him knows that and knows he didn’t give a f*#k about social media. So please don’t assume or judge or make rude comments. That’s really uncool,” Garth continued.

Fans of Garth’s came to her side to support the What I Like About You actress, some praising her for clapping back at the haters, and for speaking out against their spiteful words. Some commenters also said that they found it “sad” that Garth even needed to justify her decision not to honor Perry on social media, and that they understood that she is handling her grief in her own way.

Garth’s fellow 90210 costars have all come forward with their own special tributes, sharing memories of the late actor and how he touched their lives. Jason Priestley, who played Brandon Walsh on the series, took to his own Instagram to share how special his friend was, saying that Perry was an “incredibly bright light that was extinguished too soon.”

Shannen Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh on 90210, has been sharing her own special memories of Perry to Instagram, while revealing that she has been having a difficult time processing the loss of her friend, who she recently reconnected with following her breast cancer diagnosis.