Watch Orlando Apollos Vs. Birmingham Iron Live Stream: Start Time, Alliance Of American Football Week 5 Opener

The league's highest-scoring offense meets the toughest defense in the Alliance of American Football as the undefeated Orlando Apollos visit divisional rivals the Birmingham Iron.

The new Alliance of American Football opens the final week of the first half of its inaugural campaign, with what may be the most exciting and meaningful matchup of the season so far. Coach Steve Spurrier’s undefeated Orlando Apollos — featuring the league’s most prolific offense, per CBS Sports stats — go on the road to take on the tightest defense in the AAF, which belongs to the Birmingham Iron, in what will likely be a preview of the AAF East Division championship game, a Saturday clash that will live stream from Legion Field.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Saturday’s Orlando Apollos vs. Birmingham Iron matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 11 a.m. Pacific, at the 71,500-seat Legion Field Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, March 9.

The Apollos, despite going on the road, are listed at 5 1/2-point favorites, per CBS, to remain the league’s only undefeated team, finishing the first half of the game at 5-0.

But to accomplish that feat, Spurrier’s offense — which has averaged 29.5 points over the first four games — will have to find a way to score against an Iron defense that has allowed only eight points on average. Birmingham has been led by Head Coach Tim Lewis, who served as defensive coordinator for the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers from 2000 to 2003, and the New York Giants in 2004, 2005, and 2006, according to Pro Football History.

So far, the Iron offense has been a bit of an enigma. While quarterback Luis Perez — a top pro bowling prospect as a teen who gave it up to play junior college football, according to a CBS profile — has completed 56 percent of his passes for 797 yards, Perez has yet to throw a touchdown pass in four games, while allowing three interceptions.

Perez has converted on four two-point attempts, according to Last Word on Pro Football. For fans new to the league, the AAF does not allow extra-point tries, requiring a two-point conversion attempt after every touchdown.

The high-flying Apollos will continue to trust the arm of former SMU quarterback Garrett Gilbert — who leads the AAF with 1,071 yards — to go with a second-ranking six touchdown throws and zero picks, per stats compiled by No Extra Points.

The Orlando Apollos vs. Birmingham Iron AAF Week Five game will be offered as a national broadcast on the TNT cable network, as well as through a live stream on Watch TNT, or by downloading the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Apollos vs. Iron showdown as it unfolds.

But there is another way to live stream the AAF spring pro football clash for free, even without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages which carry the TNT network, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of these over the top internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. During that free week, fans can watch the Apollo-Iron matchup, as well as other AAF games, streamed live at no charge.

A free live stream shot from a skycam (sky camera) will be offered by Bleacher Report.