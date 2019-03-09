Jordyn Woods Liked One Of Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Photos And Her Fans Are Upset About It

Last month, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Wood’s friendship was rocked by accusations that Jordyn had been intimate with Tristan Thompson. As Cosmopolitan Magazine reports, Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s home, leaving many to wonder if their relationship would survive the scandal. But there’ve been reports that Kylie and Jordyn aren’t completely out of each other’s lives. As detailed by The Blast, Jordyn still follows Kylie on Instagram, and she recently liked one of her pictures.

That simple action triggered a wave of backlash from the billionaire makeup mogul’s fans. Some commenters questioned why Jordyn was on Kylie’s page and implied that Woods was trying to weasel her way back into her good graces.

But as The Inquisitr previously reported, there are signs that Kylie wants to Jordyn to be a part of her life. The banner on her official Twitter page is a photo of her and her longtime friend. Kylie has also kept photos of her and Jordyn on her Instagram page. Similarly, Jordyn also has pictures of her and Kylie on her own profile.

A report from People Magazine also claims that Kylie and Jordyn are working on their relationship.

“Their friendship is not 100% over,” their source said. Although they haven’t hung out since the cheating rumors became news, they’ve been communicating via text, the insider explained. In addition, Jordyn has kept some of her belongings at Kylie’s home, so it’s likely that Kylie would not have been surprised that Jordyn liked her Instagram photo.

People’s source added that the other Kardashian sisters aren’t forcing Kylie to make a decision about the future of her friendship with Jordyn. Instead, they’re waiting for her to make up her own mind.

“It’s still a tricky situation for Kylie,” the insider added. “And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her. Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself.”

Jordyn recently made her first Instagram post since the scandal became news. In the photo, her hair looks shorter than it did in previous posts, and she seems to have opted to forego wearing a bra under her white t-shirt.

“If you’re reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday,” she wrote in the caption.

During an interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith on her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, Jordyn denied that she was ever intimate with Tristan Thompson. There were rumors that they had been hooking up for a month, but she said that these allegations were untrue. She admitted to being at his house party and that he kissed her, but she denied reciprocating the kiss.