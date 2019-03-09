Pink Claps Back At Instagram Troll With Savage Response

'F**ko,' the songstress exclaimed as she clapped back at an Instagram troll.

Just 24 hours ago, Pink shared a photo of herself and her family on Instagram. In the comments section, the singer opened up about how they make an effort to sit down and escape the real world, spending a little time together a few times a week.

While The Inquisitr has already reported on how the family photo was well-received by the majority of Pink’s 5.6 million followers — having accumulated over 500,000 likes and 6,000 comments — not everyone had positive things to say in the comments.

In fact, according to an Instagram post from Comments By Celebs – an account dedicated to screenshotting and sharing comments celebrities make on social media – one follower took issue with the songstress and her desire to make her family activities public.

“Except it’s posted on ig,” one Instagram troll commented, pointing out the fact that the singer didn’t really shut out the world as she posted about her family’s time together on Instagram.

“Yes I like to promote health stuff. I also like to remind people to stop being TOTAL D***HE BAGS TOO. Consider this your reminder, F**ko,” the singer responded in a very savage clap back.

“Well damn, I was coming to see ya Sunday night in Nashville…still love the music,” the troll said in response as they criticized the singer for clapping back.

Pink, who wasn’t done tearing into the Instagram troll just yet, replied once more.

“That doesn’t change my answer. That just makes you confused.”

While the Comments By Celebs Instagram profile only has about a fifth of Pink’s total number of followers, the screenshot of the savage clap back accumulated 30,000 likes and 300 comments in just 24 hours.

While some commenters took issue with Pink not taking the high road and ignoring the negative message, there were plenty who supported the singer’s decision to clap back at the troll.

“She shared A picture. She didn’t have a whole d**n photo shoot to paint a perfect picture. That person tried to call her out and she wasn’t here for it,” one supportive individual said in the comments.

Pink didn’t let the negative comments stop or slow her social media activity down, as she continued to share several other adorable photos of her children in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, the singer also shared a photo on Instagram of her children enjoying time at a funhouse in Colonial Life Arena.

Just 16 hours ago, Pink shared another photo on her Instagram account. This particular snapshot shows her children hanging out in a cozy pillow fort together.

Her massive Instagram following couldn’t help but praise her on allowing her children the freedom to enjoy such a fun activity. A few even noted the impressive creativity it must have taken to work a pool noodle into the design of the indoor fort.