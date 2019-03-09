With Judge Tossing Out Stormy Daniels’ Lawsuit, She Is Free To Talk About Trump Affair As Much As She Wants

Is the saga at an end, or is there more to come?

With a federal judge tossing out Stormy Daniels’ (real name: Stephanie Clifford) lawsuit against President Trump, the former adult star is now free to talk about her alleged affair with him as much as she wants, according to Vice News.

Donald Trump’s former personal fixer, Michael Cohen, has been indicted for violating campaign finance law when he paid $130,000 in hush payments to Daniels before the 2016 presidential elections. Daniels has claimed that she had an affair with Trump while Melania was pregnant with Barron back in 2006, and the payment was made in order to keep her quiet. Under the terms of the NDA that Daniels signed, she would have to pay $1 million every time she spoke out about the affair.

But with Trump not having sued Daniels despite the adult star talking about her affair repeatedly, District Judge S. James Otero pointed out that Daniels’ lawsuit is now inconsequential.

“There is no ‘case or controversy’ because [Daniels] has received exactly what she wanted — proof that the agreement is not enforceable,” he said.

Judge Otero also said that the district court in Los Angeles doesn’t have jurisdiction over the matter and referred the case back to where it was first filed, which, as Vice pointed out, essentially means ending the case.

Opinion: Make No Mistake, Stormy Daniels Won Her Case and it’s Because of Michael Avenatti https://t.co/e8PXtExTq4 via @RonnBlitzer pic.twitter.com/zGeYIUA5nH — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) March 8, 2019

But as good as the news might be for Daniels, the judge’s verdict was far from an absolute victory for the former adult star. Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, wanted more than the NDA to be tossed out. He wanted Trump to repay the litigation costs and hoped for any “further relief” that the court may award to his client. But Judge Otero was having none of it.

Meanwhile, Michael Cohen’s attorney, Brent Blakely, said that the judge tossing out Daniels’ case was more a victory for his client than it was for the former adult star, according to CNN.

“Clifford’s attorney would claim victory if he got run over by a bus. Clifford has lost every argument in these lawsuits since day one.”

There seems to have been some bad news for Daniels in a separate lawsuit that she filed against Trump and Cohen last year. She had claimed that she had been threatened by a man over her affair with Trump, to which he had reacted by calling it a “total con job” on Twitter. Judge Otero dismissed that case, ordering Daniels to pay Trump’s $293,000-plus legal fees.

But Daniels is happy that she doesn’t have to pay any money to talk about her affair with Trump now, and that will only get her more attention.