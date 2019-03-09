Meghan Markle’s Baby Bump Appears Kind Of Big To Some Viewers – Why Is That?

Is she having twins?

If there’s one thing Meghan Markle loves doing, it’s cradling her ever-expanding baby bump while she and Prince Harry make public appearances. But CheatSheet writer Robert Arissen thinks there’s more to the story than just a bun in the oven; he’s convinced that Meghan’s expanding abdomen is rather large, and he’s got some theories as to why.

He or she is just a large baby, that’s all

It could be that the next Windsor is just a big tot, nothing more, nothing less. After all, he will inherit his father’s genes, and Harry, as Englishmen (and Windsor men) go, is pretty tall at 6 feet 1 inch. Similarly, Meghan is also rather tall for women, at 5 feet 7 inches, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility that she’s due for a difficult birth with a girthy baby.

Or maybe Meghan’s having twins?

This is one of the favorite rumors around Royal-watchers in the U.K., that Meghan is actually pregnant with twins and that Kensington Palace is keeping things under wraps.

“Fans would go wild, and the royal family members would all be simply delighted! And, after all, Meghan is absolutely glowing and practically bursting with joy, so maybe she is keeping a pretty big secret!”

Don’t be so sure, however. As Cosmopolitan noted back in December 2018, twins are exceptionally rare in the British royal family. In fact, it’s been a solid six centuries since any member of the family gave birth to twins. So there’s that.

On the other hand, as Mama Natural notes, the odds of any one woman of child-bearing age are exactly the same as those of any other woman of child-bearing age. And in case you forgot, Meghan isn’t descended from British royalty; she grew up in Los Angeles. So at the very least, that means that the absence of twins in the British monarchy is more of an interesting history factoid, not a predictor of future births.

Or maybe we just don’t know all the facts about Meghan’s pregnancy

This is this writer’s opinion: everybody with an interest in this matter is speculating based on a few known facts, some photos, and little else.

It’s not known how much time had passed between when Harry and Meghan’s baby was conceived and when they made their official announcement (and indeed, that’s not really anyone’s business), so it’s impossible to know how far along she was in her pregnancy at the time. Similarly, the palace is keeping her due date under wraps, so it’s not clear how close she is to giving birth.

Finally, every mom and every pregnancy are different. Simply looking at photos and doing some quick math doesn’t ever tell the whole story when it comes to pregnancy.

So unless and until Meghan gives birth to a giant baby, twins, or a perfectly normal-sized baby, there is no knowing if her baby bump is too big at all.