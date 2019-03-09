Kendall Jenner Praises Mother Kris, Older Sisters For Their Hard Work On International Women’s Day

Kendall Jenner threw some love to her mom and sisters for International Women’s Day on Friday. During a special Women’s Day episode of her Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music, ZAZA World Radio, the 23-year-old supermodel shared how her female-driven family inspires her and dished on a few lessons she’s learned from her mother-turned-manager Kris Jenner.

“I feel blessed to have such strong women to look up to,” Kendall said, according to E! News. “I got that example put right in front of me, where I could pull that into my own work life.”

Kendall’s family is also a source of comfort and understanding. The model explained that since she and her family are in the “same world,” she knows she can go to them with her problems and they will understand. Moreover, since her family is mostly women, they understand what it’s like to be a female.

She continued on to explain that she and her 21-year-old sister, Kylie Jenner, grew up several years apart from their older sisters, Khloe Kardashian, 34, Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39. As such, Kendall and Kylie spent much of their young lives watching their sisters “hustle.”

“Because we were so much younger than my older sisters, I don’t think I’ve ever not seen them working or doing something,” Kendall said, adding that she has vivid memories of Kim and Kourtney often traveling everywhere for work.

“She was always a tough cookie and a boss,” Kendall said of Kourtney.

Of course, none of these women could have done it without Kris’ help. Kendall gave a special shout-out to her mother, who was also present during the show, calling her the “most incredible human being,” ET Canada reported.

Kendall explained that Kris will get a phone call every day from one of her daughters “complaining, freaking out, something, whether it be personal life, or work life,” adding that she has to give credit to her powerful mother.

Meanwhile, Kris opened up a bit about how she tackles being a momager, explaining that she believes anything can work with determination.

“You just have to be honest with yourself, and take a look at what you think your qualities are, and where your talent might lie,” she said.

Later on the episode, Kourtney discussed why she became a hustler so early in life and why it was so important for her to bring Khloe into her business ventures. Check out the full International Women’s Day episode of ZAZA World Radio and more on Beats 1 on Apple Music.