Luke Perry Will Be Eligible For Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star In Five Years, ‘TMZ’ Reports

Luke Perry died before ever getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame but TMZ reports that he could get one posthumously but it will take at least five years. For living celebrities, the process of getting the star is relatively straightforward: someone nominates them and then they have to submit a written statement indicating that they’d like the star and they’ll attend the ceremony.

For a deceased celeb, the process is slightly different. As they’re not able to submit the statement their family has to say whether they’re okay with the nomination. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce only gives out one star to a deceased celebrity every year. Last year, Steve Irwin, the animal conservationist best known for being The Crocodile Hunter, who died in 2006, received a Hollywood star. His wife and kids attended the ceremony.

Luke Perry, best known for his role as Dylan Mckay on the original Beverly Hills 90210, passed away after he suffered a massive stroke. He was 52-years-old. Perry is survived by his daughter Sophie Perry, son Jack, and his wife Minnie. Sophie recently shared an Instagram post in which she thanked her mother for her support as they cope with their grief.

“You all know my dad is a superstar, but I just want to share for a moment that I got really f—ing lucky in the parental department because this is my mom,” she wrote. “Minnie. Who also happens to be my best friend. Wow, how cliche, I know.”

She previously posted a tribute to her dad and her brother did so as well.

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for.”

As CNN reports, the actor’s stroke has prompted increased awareness about the disease and its impact on younger individuals. A report from the American Academy of Neurology states that 15 percent of all ischemic strokes affect teenagers and young adults. Ischemic strokes happen when blood vessels in the brain become obstructed by fatty deposits, CNN notes. Other types of stroke are caused by weakened blood vessels that bleed into the brain. The majority of strokes that occur in the United States are ischemic.

If Luke Perry’s death has you longing to see him on Beverly Hills 90210 again, Pop TV is airing a marathon of the show this weekend. You can more details about it on their website.