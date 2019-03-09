Spa Owner Li Yang Sold Access To Trump At Mar-A-Lago To Chinese Nationals, Photos Show It Was Quite Successful

Li Yang didn’t just open a Florida spa that would later be at the center of a prostitution and human trafficking scandal, the Florida business owner also sold access to Donald Trump and his family to Chinese nationals looking to get close to the president at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Pictures published this weekend in Mother Jones show she was quite successful at it.

Yang made news this week after photographs showed her together with Donald Trump at a Super Bowl. Yang was the founder or a chain of spas and massage parlors in Southern Florida that included the one where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was busted for allegedly paying for sex services. Though Yang had previously sold that location, she still advertised for it on her Facebook page and owns a number of other spas that have been identified online as fronts for prostitution.

As the Mother Jones report noted, Li Yang had another company called GY US Investments that offered to sell Chinese clients access to Trump and his family, and a website for the business was filled with pictures of Yang and her clients with the Trumps and other top Republicans and White House officials. The website also advertised that it was able to arrange for several clients to hobnob with Trump’s family at the 2019 New Year’s Eve dinner — though Trump himself remained in Washington, holed up in the White House during the government shutdown.

It appears that some top Chinese corporate executives are using Li Yang to get close to Trump and his family. Yahoo Finance reported that Huachu Tang, owner of a Chinese electric car company, flew 17 hours from his home in China to West Palm Beach so he could attend the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party. Tang, who speaks no English, said that his trip was arranged through a public relations agency, which Mother Jones noted may have been Li Yang’s firm.

Li Yang appears to be well-connected among Republican circles. Aside from her photograph with Donald Trump at the Super Bowl party, she was also seen in photographs with other top GOP officials, including Congressman Matt Gaetz, then-Governor Rick Scott, Donald Trump Jr., and Fox News commentator Dan Bongino. Donald Trump has not spoken about the pictures, though he did say last month that he was disappointed the learn about friend Robert Kraft’s arrest, noting that the Patriots owner said he was innocent.