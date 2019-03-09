Sofia Vergara Shows Off Fabulous Figure In Leggings & Crop Top

Sofia Vergara has been turning up the heat on social media lately. The gorgeous Modern Family star recently set her Instagram page on fire with a pair of sizzling bikini snaps, in which she put her bountiful cleavage and rock-hard abs on display.

While the two snapshots were taken nearly 20 years ago, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time, the 49-year-old actress looks as fabulous now as she did back then. Vergara is still known for her curvaceous and incredibly fit figure and, judging by her latest Instagram photo share, she has barely changed since the two bikini shots were taken.

On Friday, the ageless beauty took to the popular social media platform to share an inspiring message in celebration of International Women’s Day. In her Instagram post, Vergara declared herself “proud to support and celebrate women every day.”

As many of her fans know, a couple of years ago the actress co-founded the EBY underwear enterprise —which gives 10 percent of the net sales to the Seven Bar Foundation to help underprivileged women across the globe start or grow a business of their own, according to Tech Crunch.

“When you wear EBY undies, you empower a woman out of poverty and into business through micro-finance,” Vergara wrote in her latest post to Instagram.

The Hot Pursuit actress accompanied her empowering message with a photo of herself and Renata Black, the other co-found of EBY. The sexy snap saw both ladies looking flawless as they cozied up on an armchair to convey a clear message that women empower women.

In the photo, Vergara flaunted her incredible figure in a pair of black leggings and a white crop top. The stunning actress oozed confidence and sex-appeal as she gazed into the camera, flashing a beaming smile at the photographer.

Her form-fitting outfit put her curves on full display, emphasizing her generous bust and voluptuous hips. In addition, the crop top played up her trim torso, highlighting her flat stomach and svelte waistline.

The Chasing Papi actress is no stranger to showing off her luscious curves on social media. In fact, Vergara is known to model her favorite EBY creations on Instagram from time to time. Last month, the actress posed for a sweltering snap, showcasing her long, lean legs in a pink bikini for Valentine’s Day.

Earlier this week, the buxom brunette was spotted flaunting her enviable figure in skin-tight jeans and leopard-print stilettos while out in Beverly Hills. In a series of snapshots published by The Daily Mail, Vergara looked radiant as she strutted her stuff in a pair of distressed jeans, folded up at the hems to showcase her slender ankles and fabulous heels.