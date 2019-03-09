‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Sizzles In A White Bikini In New Instagram Post

Australian model Natalie Roser is quite popular when it comes to titillating her 1 million Instagram followers with her raunchy snaps. Friday, March 8, was no different as the hottie took to the photo-sharing website once again and treated her legions of ardent admirers to a sexy group photo – a decision that caught the undivided attention of everyone who saw it.

In the snap, the 28-year-old stunner and her fellow models could be seen donning barely-there white bikinis which put their amazingly well-toned bodies on full display. Per the caption, the model posted the picture to celebrate the International Women’s Day and pay a tribute to the strong, compassionate, resilient, vibrant and inspirational women that have made a difference in her life.

Apart from the four ladies seen in the photograph, Natalie also tagged 16 other women to wish them a happy Women’s Day. Within half a day of having been posted and as of the writing of this piece, the picture amassed more than 21,000 likes and close to 300 comments where fans and followers not only wished her back but also appreciated her for being inspirational, strong and beautiful.

Other fans, per usual, drooled over the sexiness of the hotties featured in the pic and one person even opined that if heaven could be illustrated, it would look something like the picture in question.

Another devout fan expressed his admiration for the models by writing the following message.

“Such an irresistibly special group of women – thanks to each and everyone just for being YOU!!! So beautiful!!!”

Prior to posting the said picture, Natalie shared a racy video clip of herself wherein she could be seen wearing a skimpy red bikini while walking on the beach. The blonde bombshell let her hair down and applied minimal makeup to pull off a very sexy look.

And because of the sheer display of skin, the footage became an instant hit, so much so that it garnered more than 133,000 views and close to 300 comments within a short period of time. A look at the comments section showed that fans and followers couldn’t contain their excitement and showered the model with various complimentary and flirtatious comments. Others appreciated her for working so hard to maintain her amazing model figure.

According to an article by Grazia Australia, Natalie consumes a vegetarian diet and performs a combination of exercises to stay fit. She said that she doesn’t like to stick to a specific type of exercise because her body doesn’t like monotony. On days when she is more energized and switched on, she likes to perform weight circuits and high-intensity training. And when she is not in a rush or is feeling not-so-in-the-mood, she takes it easy.