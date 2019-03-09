Jennifer Lopez Twerks For Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez In Tight Leggings In New Video

Jennifer's shaking her hips for her man in a sultry social media video.

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her curves – and her dancing skills – in a new video posted to Instagram by Alex Rodriguez. The baseball superstar shared a new video of his girlfriend twerking for the camera this week as she moved her booty around while dancing to the song “Mia” by Bad Bunny featuring Drake.

Lopez’s incredibly toned body was perfectly showcased by her athleisure wear in the video as she swivelled her hips back and forth to the beat. She rocked a pair of skin-tight black leggings, a white top tied up in a knot around her waist, and a cropped black turtleneck sweater.

The mom of 11-year-old twins Max and Emme had her hair piled up on her head in a messy bun and also opted to keep things a little more casual on her feet. Though she’s famous for sporting some fabulous high heels on the red carpet, Lopez instead opted for comfort with a pair of white sneakers.

In the caption of the new video uploaded on Friday, March 8, Rodriguez joked that that’s how he and his girlfriend of more than two years were heading into the weekend together.

It’s not clear exactly where the loved-up couple are spending the weekend together, though they appeared to be soaking up the sun by the coast as the beach could be seen in the background of the clip as Jennifer danced for her man.

The booty-shaking video came shortly after JLo gave fans a glimpse at her booty on her own Instagram account.

As The Inquisitr reported, the “Dinero” singer also flaunted her amazing curves in a green bikini as she and A-Rod enjoyed a trip to the beach together on March 8.

The star had her world-famous curves on display in the frilly two-piece while shielding her eyes from the sun in some stylish shades.

But this isn’t the only time over the past few weeks that Jennifer has stripped down for the camera.

Earlier this month, the singer and actress showed off a different side to herself in a slightly different way as she went makeup-free in a video posted to her Instagram account which showed her getting ready to attend the Oscars.

As The Inquisitr shared at the time, JLo gave fans a look at her beauty secrets as she filmed herself getting her makeup and hair done by her glam team.

The star is currently on screens for the latest season of NBC’s dance competition series World of Dance and – as she showed off in the new clip posted online by Rodriguez – dance is clearly still a big passion of hers.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

She revealed in a new interview that the show takes her back to when she was just starting out in her career. Jennifer famously got her big break as a dancer on the show In Living Color 28 years ago in 1991.

“It reminds me of when I started out and that innocence that you have of the possibilities of everything that can happen to you and your dreams coming true, working hard, struggling,” Lopez told Entertainment Weekly of the series.

“All of those wonderful things that make you who you are later in life,” JLo continued. “It just takes me all the way back there. But for me, I always feel like I’m at my humble beginnings.”