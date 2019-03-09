Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Is Ready To Have More Children, Per ‘People’

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine share two adorable children together, 2-year-old Dusty Rose and 1-year-old Gio Grace. But the rock star’s supermodel wife may not be done expanding her family. The Victoria’s Secret Angel recently sat down with People magazine and confessed that she would be more than open to the idea of giving her two daughters another sibling.

“I always wanted a big family.”

The 30-year-old model spoke with People on Thursday, when she attended the 7 for All Mankind Spring/Summer 2019 Launch Party at the famous Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. During the interview, Prinsloo opened up about possible future plans of welcoming a third child into the world.

When asked whether she had given any thought to having more kids with The Voice host and Super Bowl halftime show headliner, the Namibian beauty told People, “I think so. It’s not out of the question.”

Prinsloo confessed that she has always dreamed about raising a large family because she wanted to compensate for not having any siblings of her own.

“I grew up an only child, so I always wanted a big family,” explained the supermodel.

Her recent statement echoes a 2017 interview given by Levine on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. At the time, the Maroon 5 frontman joked that his wife “was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies.”

As many fans will remember, last year the 39-year-old rock star jokingly told DeGeneres that he and Prinsloo want to have “a band of children” — “at least [five],” at which point DeGeneres remarked “like Maroon 5.”

Aside from hinting that she’d love to expand her brood in the future, Prinsloo also dished about Levine’s excellent parenting skills. The gorgeous model labeled her hubbie as “an incredible dad” and told People that he was “very hands-on” with their kids’ upbringing.

In addition, Prinsloo revealed that, of the two, Levine was the “stricter” parent, even though she had expected the role to befall her.

“It’s so exciting to see your partner — you don’t know how they’re going to be as a parent and you two together, and it’s amazing to see him really taking the role and loving it, especially with two girls,” the stunning supermodel praised her husband.

Prinsloo confessed that, when it comes to parenting, she feels greatly inspired by her mother and father, whom she described as “incredible” parents. In fact, last year, soon after welcoming baby Gio, the supermodel took to her Instagram page to share a lovely tribute to her father and her husband.

“Our girls are so lucky to call you dad,” Prinsloo wrote in a post, which she shared alongside a photo of Levine lovingly holding newborn Gio Grace in his arms.