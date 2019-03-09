Sophie Turner & Fiance Joe Jonas Look All Loved-Up On Date Night At Famous Restaurant

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are living their best life as a couple. The two are constantly making headlines with their blooming relationship and fans can’t get enough of seeing the young couple profess their love for one another.

Every time the Game of Thrones star and her pop star fiance step out together, the media has a field day — and both GoT and Jonas Brothers fans can’t wait to read the latest scoop on their favorite celebrity couple. Their recent public appearance was no exception, as shown by a series of photos published yesterday by The Daily Mail.

According to the media outlet, Sophie and Joe were spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday night at a famous restaurant in West Hollywood. The two stepped out to enjoy an evening at Craig’s – a celebrity hot-spot and a heaven for paparazzi – and were photographed as they made their way into the restaurant, walking arm-in-arm and looking as smitten as ever.

The photos revealed that their recent outing was quite the Jonas family affair, as the affianced pair went out to dinner with Joe’s brothers and bandmates, Kevin and Nick Jonas, in tow. The two pop stars joined Sophie and Joe for dinner on date night and fans were thrilled to see the big family hang out together.

As they walked up to the famous West Hollywood eatery, Sophie and her fiance looked all loved up, putting some of their famous chemistry on display. The 23-year-old actress held her hand wrapped around her beau’s arm. Meanwhile, a couple of photos show that the 29-year-old DNCE frontman appeared to gently graze her thigh with his fingers as they walked side by side into Craig’s.

While seeing the lovebirds together was definitely a treat for fans – the paparazzi photos also captured a group of female admirers gathered outside the restaurant to ask for Joe’s autograph, which he happily obliged – the pair was not exactly in sync when it came to their choice of wardrobe. As Page Six remarks, Sophie and Joe dressed for very different date nights, with the actress rocking a casual street-style look and the singer looking dapper in a chic three-piece suit, complete with a coordinated watch chain pinned to his vest.

Sophie flaunted her flawless figure in a head-to-toe athleisure outfit, donning a pair of white straight-leg popper-side track pants by Champion. The X-Men: Apocalypse actress flashed her midriff in a white crop top that read “braless since ’96,” putting her toned abs and incredibly flat stomach on full display.

The starlet topped off her casual outfit with a black wool jacket with red stripes on the sleeves. The young actress completed her sporty look with a pair of comfy white platform sneakers.

For her evening out with her beau, Sophie styled her hair in a messy bun. In addition, she opted for minimal makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. The actress accessorized with a “Figaro” chain crossbody bag by Laval.

Meanwhile, Joe looked stylish in his navy blue plaid suit, which he teamed up with a lither blue T-shirt worn underneath his west. The artist opted for fancy footwear, donning a pair of suede patchwork brogues in blue and gray, and matching dress socks.

Sophie and Joe became engaged in October of 2017 and have been planning their dream wedding ever since. Earlier this week, the singer announced that they will be finally tying the knot this summer, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.