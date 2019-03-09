Alexandra Daddario Joins Cast Of CBS All Access Series ‘Why Women Kill’

Marc Cherry’s upcoming comedic drama, Why Women Kill, has added actress Alexandra Daddario to the cast.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, the Desperate Housewives and Devious Maids creator’s new show for CBS All Access will follow women living in different decades as they deal with infidelity.

“As much as we like to think that the institution of marriage has evolved over the past few decades, infidelity still has the ability to rock us to the core. Why Women Kill will explore what happens when women’s primal instincts are unleashed with unexpected and twisted consequences,” explained Cherry about the new series.

Once Upon a Time alum Ginnifer Goodwin is playing Beth Ann, a 1960s housewife whose whole life revolves around her husband, Rob (Parenthood’s Sam Jaeger). She appears to be happy and leading an ideal life, but is secretly hiding her pain after learning that her spouse is cheating on her.

Elementary’s Lucy Liu will portray Simone, a stylish and outgoing socialite who loves to throw parties in the decadent 1980s. But everything changes once she finds out that her husband, Karl, is having an affair.

This week, Deadline shared the news that Daddario will be a regular in the brand-new program. She will be in the 2018 scenes playing Jade, a beautiful and sweet woman who is living with Taylor and Eli (Veep’s Reid Scott) after being stalked by a dangerous ex. Taylor’s lesbian lover is also a neat freak who is thanking the couple by compulsively cleaning and keeping their home in order, which impresses Eli. However, no one suspected that Jade may be a bit crazy.

Daddario may be recognized from her work as Annabeth Chase in the films Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. The 32-year-old also appeared on the silver screen as Blake Gaines in San Andreas, and Summer Quinn in Baywatch. On television, she played Laurie Lewis on All My Children in the early 2000s, and has had recurring roles on White Collar (Kate Moreau), Parenthood (Rachel), and American Horror Story: Hotel(Natacha Rambova). Her younger brother is actor Matthew Daddario, who has been playing Alec Lightwood on Freeform’s Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments since 2016.

“CBS All Access is doing such cool things and I’m thrilled to be part of it. Can’t wait for you guys to see,” Daddario wrote on Instagram when sharing her casting news with her 10.2 million followers.

Why Women Kill received a straight-to-series order from CBS All Access. It is not yet known when the streaming service will premiere the show.