‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, March 8: Hope & Flo Bond

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, March 8 states that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) were having a romantic time in bed. They talked about how far they had come, per Soap Central, since Zoe had followed Xander from London to Los Angeles. After they had made love, Zoe reached over to check her phone. She saw a selfie that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) had posted of himself and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). In the background, Zoe spied Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). She jumped out of bed, got dressed, and told Xander that there was something she needed to take care of.

Flo and Hope were bonding at Wyatt’s house. Flo told Hope that her situation should never have happened, while Hope tried to soothe Flo about giving up her baby for adoption. Flo came very close to telling Hope the truth about Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) but flashed to Zoe warning her about going to prison. Hope comforted Flo while she cried and thanked her for the reality check that she was not the only person in the world to experience challenges.

Wyatt and Flo also chatted. He said that he could not believe that she was Phoebe’s birth mother, while Flo could not believe how everyone was connected. Wyatt wanted to take a selfie to put everyone back in the party mood. He took the photo then asked Flo’s permission to post it. After sharing it on social media, he wanted to know about Phoebe’s biological dad. Flo decided the less he knew the better

Later, Hope and Flo were sitting together again, per She Knows Soaps. Hope told Flo that Phoebe brought her so much joy, while Flo opined that Hope would make a great mother one day. Hope said that she would have no more children which seemed to upset Flo. She insisted that Hope was meant to be a mom. Watching them from the bar, Liam, Sally (Courtney Hope), and Wyatt remarked that Hope and Flo seemed to be good for each other.

At Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house, she and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) talked about the girls. Taylor felt that Steffy should not have to do this alone and wished that Liam should also share in the raising of the girls. Steffy informed her mother of Hope’s unusual plan. Taylor was surprised by Hope’s request but wished that Liam was there for her daughter too.

Feeling enormously guilty, Flo desperately wants to tell Hope the truth about her baby. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/j5ZTFqSQqi pic.twitter.com/g9EXghn7wL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 7, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.