Michael Jackson Statue Removed From Britain’s National Football Museum

In the wake of new accusations of abuse surrounding Michael Jackson, a statue of the singer has been taken down.

Ten years after infamous singer Michael Jackson’s death, his name is circulating the media again for all the wrong reasons. Several men have come forward to say that Jackson sexually abused them over a span of several years. Their accounts can be viewed in a lengthy new documentary entitled, Leaving Neverland. The first part of the four hour documentary aired in the UK this past Wednesday and has since drawn vast public attention. In wake of the new controversy surrounding Jackson, Britain’s National Football Museum has removed his statue from their property, according to CNN.

The statue has been a fixture at the Manchester, England museum since 2014. The piece of art was originally revealed to the public in 2011 at Craven’s Cottage stadium. It belonged to Mohamed Al Fayed who had been close with Jackson. Upon removing the statue, Britain’s National Football Museum replaced it with a figure less controversial. A statue of former Fulham player George Cohen now stands in its place.

Leaving Neverland: Michael Jackson's music is being pulled from radio stations around the world https://t.co/PFW3y84GZh pic.twitter.com/iLCtwicby5 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 9, 2019

The museum issued a public statement regarding their decision to remove Jackson’s statue.

“The National Football Museum has made a number of changes to its exhibitions and the objects on display over the last few months. As part of our ongoing plans to better represent the stories we want to tell, we have made a decision to remove the Michael Jackson statue from display.”

The majority of the Jackson family has refuted any and all claims made against the singer by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, both of whom claim to be former victim’s of sexual abuse at Jackson’s hands when they were kids. The family even went as far as to call these accusations and others of this nature equal to a “public lynching.” The family also intends to sue HBO, the network that helped produce Leaving Neverland.

Many diehard fans and supporters of the former ‘King of Pop’ were shocked by this documentary which exposes the alleged egregious actions of a man many have idolized. Many have chosen to boycott the singer’s music to show support for those who claim to be victims.

This isn’t the first time Jackson’s name was embroiled in a public controversy. There was an incident in 1993 that many may forget about. During that time, a 13-year-old boy accused Jackson of molesting him over a time span of five months. He claimed that the singer provided him with gifts, bathed with him, and fondled him. For the duration of his life, Jackson declared his innocence.