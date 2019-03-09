Elton John To Release Autobiography In October

Musician Elton John has a lot on his plate right now. He is currently in the midst of his farewell tour, a biopic about his life is slated to be released in May, and he has just revealed that his first autobiography will be available in October. The 71-year-old made the announcement in a video that he shared on social media.

“My life has been one helluva roller coaster ride and I’m now ready to tell you my story, in my own words,” John wrote on Twitter on Friday, March 8, above the 30-second clip.

The video, which has been viewed more than 16,200 times, was filmed at his favorite bookstore, John Sandoe Books, in the Chelsea section of London, England. His 1972 hit song, “Tiny Dancer,” is playing in the background.

John is sitting on a very narrow staircase. He’s wearing a gray suit that has the New York Yankees logo on the left breast pocket of the jacket. He is sporting a gray and red scarf around his neck, and is rocking a pair of sunglasses with red lenses.

“I have a book coming out, which is my first autobiography,” he tells the camera.

“I can’t wait for you to read it because it’s the truth, and so many books have been written about me haven’t exactly been truthful. I can’t wait for you to see what I have to say about my life.”

A link to a website where you can get information on how to pre-order the book was also included in the tweet. It will be available from publisher Henry Holt & Co. in three different formats: hardcover, e-book, and audiobook. The 320-page tome’s official title and cover will be revealed at a later time, ahead of its October 15 release date.

Rolling Stone noted that the release occurs during John’s two-week break from his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. That would give the legendary star enough time to promote the book on television and radio programs, and maybe even do a couple of signings at bookstores.

The magazine reported that John’s autobiography was first announced three years ago, in 2016. At that time, John said that he was not “a nostalgic person,” but found the writing process “cathartic.”

Brooklyn, the @barclayscenter is all ready for a weekend of the #EltonFarewellTour ???? Show 1️⃣ in just a few hours! ????: Ben Gibson pic.twitter.com/3v3xcUwjoY — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 8, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer and pianist launched his final tour on September 8, 2018, at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He has dates scheduled around the world until December, 2020.

A biopic based on the early days of John’s career, Rocketman, is slated to hit the silver screen on May 31. The Dexter Fletcher-directed movie, which counts John as one of the producers, stars Taron Egerton as the iconic musician; Jamie Bell as his songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin; Richard Madden as his manager, John Reid; and Bryce Dallas Howard as his mother, Sheila Eileen.