Jill Duggar May Consider Public School For Her Kids Regardless Of Her Own Background

Despite being homeschooled herself for all of childhood, Jill Duggar may take a different approach for her own children.

Arkansas parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are famous for having raised 19 children and homeschooling each one. Viewers across the nation could tune in to watch the pair tackle parenting their enormous clan on TLC reality series, 19 Kids and Counting. From 2008 to 2015, the show was a success as many were curious to see how they could possibly provide and educate for so many children of various ages. While Jim Bob and Michelle viewed homeschooling as a good fit for their children, their offspring might not take the same route with their own kids. Jill Duggar recently shared that she may one day consider public school for her two sons, according to Entertainment Cheat Sheet.

The Duggar children were raised in a household where the primary focus was their Christian faith. It was ingrained into them at a young age and worked into their homeschool curriculum. Many of their children have opted to follow suit. Jill Duggar is the second daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle, according to InTouch. She and her husband Derick Dillard were married in 2014 and the pair have two son’s together. Samuel Scott is 1-year-old and Israel David is 3-years-old.

Thus far, the couple has chosen to homeschool both boys. Jill stated that she gets help preparing her Israel’s school curriculum from her mother, mother-in-law, and sister. Although Israel is still very young, she has begun teaching him basic lessons in a variety of subjects. He’s been exposed to reading, math, phonics, and even social studies. Jill also said that she desires to set her children up for success by teaching them Christian morals and ethics.

Jill Duggar Says She'll 'Maybe' Let Her Boys Go to Public School 'at Some Point for College' https://t.co/dLseMeO5Ew — Victoria VanDorn (@vandornv) March 9, 2019

“Our goal has been to do a Christian-based curriculum — one in which there’s a lot of character emphasis, character building like responsibility, honesty, self control.”

Jill’s fans often ask her about her choice to homeschool through comments on her Instagram page. Not everyone understands her decision and some feel that this type of learning environment could prevent a child from developing valuable social skills.

“Why would you keep your kids away from a regular school? It’s good for their social skills and the[y] will get a lot smarter,” asked one person on Instagram.

Another Instagram user asked Jill whether or not she would step away from her family’s tradition of homeschooling if her children request to go to public school. She didn’t seem opposed to the idea and may consider it at some point.

“Maybe. Probably will at some point for college,” Jill responded.