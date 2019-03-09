‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Patti Stanger Wants To Do An Intervention With Khloe Kardashian

Stranger feels she can help Khloe avoid men that aren't worth Khloe's time.

Patti Stranger, a famous relationship expert and the host of the popular show Millionaire Matchmaker recently stated that she would be more than happy to offer some help to Khloe Kardashian. Khloe’s unfortunately long list of romantic woes just got longer back in February, when Khloe discovered that her boyfriend, who is also the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, cheated with a close Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods.

Stranger feels that she can assist Khloe by helping her free herself from future romantic endeavors that are coming from men who aren’t worthy of Khloe. It’s clear that Khloe’s had a dramatic, public and lengthy history of painful break-ups from men who could not stay faithful, or who were lying to her about something else, like addiction.

“I’d love to do an intervention on her,” Stranger said, according to E News US. “I’d love to help her. I’d love to do a vibration on her so that these assholes don’t come into her life. Or any of their lives! Kylie has it too. What I’m trying to say is when you’re that successful and you’re that powerful, which those kids are — they created an empire — let’s give them due where the due is credit. They put brunettes back on the market as far as I’m concerned.”

Khloe’s tumultuous relationship with Tristan Thompson, the latest in a long string of painful break-ups for her, is just one example of what Khloe continues to allow into her life through her male companions. Khloe’s acceptance of these kind of men constantly causes her disappointment, and it’s a habit Stranger feels she could break. Stranger says Khloe’s most recent heartbreak over Thompson and Thompson’s behavior since means Thompson isn’t even worth Khloe’s time. Khloe doesn’t even need to waste her breath confronting him about his actions, since Khloe has seen the evidence and Thompson cannot deny or excuse the act.

Stranger compared Thompson’s cheating to that of Khloe’s former husband, Lamar Odom. In Odom’s case, Khloe was willing to give her significant other several chances, but when health issues are involved, that’s understandable. Thompson had no excuses for Khloe, unlike Odom.

“When you’re an addict, it does come out in very different shades of grey, and she loved [Lamar Odom] enough to try to get him back on his feet, so there was… ‘Do I walk away from him if he cheated on me with hookers and prostitutes when I know he’s sick?’ So, let’s give her a slide on that because he was mentally ill and she didn’t want him to die, and I know Khloe. Khloe’s got a heart of gold,” Stranger said, according to E News US.

Stranger also mentioned that she has met Khloe in the past, and a few years ago, Khloe told her she was going to stop dating athletes. While Khloe hasn’t followed that rule yet, one thing Stranger notes is that powerful, successful women who get cheated on often wind up with unfaithful male partners because their men are jealous of success. Khloe is, by far, more famous and wealthier than Thompson, so Stranger feels her assessment is correct.