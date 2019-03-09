Buxom Plus-Size Model Ashley Graham Flaunts Cleavage & Curves In Lingerie

While plus-size model Ashley Graham is perhaps best known for her extensive career in modeling, the buxom brunette has been making waves outside the world of fashion. This year alone, Graham has made a handful of appearances on the small screen. Aside from having landed a job hosting Lifetime’s American Beauty Star, Ashley has made an appearance as a co-host on The Talk and appeared on an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, per her filmography on IMDb.

Even though Ashley Graham has kept busy with her TV career, she hasn’t gone so far as to neglect her many fans on social media. On Instagram alone, Graham has amassed an impressive 8.2 million followers, despite having less than 3,000 posts under her belt. Ashley always takes the time to offer up sexy and sultry snapshots, and her most recent share to the popular social media platform is no different, getting her fans hot under the collar while leaving little to the imagination.

In this particular Instagram photo, Ashley Graham can be seen posing on the floor, her sun-kissed skin almost blending in with the neutral color of the carpet, not to mention the slatted backdrop. It’s not immediately clear where this photo was taken — while the post lacks any sort of geotag information, or clear landmarks in the background, Ashley does mention Melbourne by name, which hints that this snapshot was taken in the Land Down Under.

In this sultry Instagram share, Ashley has stripped things down to their bare essentials. Rather than rocking an elaborate outfit, Ashley can be seen wearing lingerie — specifically, a white lace bra and matching panties. Her outfit shows off plenty of cleavage, which is nothing new for the plus-sized brunette. Her signature locks are seen flowing down the side of her face, coming to rest at her shoulders. In terms of accessories, Graham is wearing a simple pair of earrings and minimal makeup.

Unsurprisingly, Ashley’s Instagram post attracted a lot of attention, racking up over 125,000 likes three hours after it was posted, with plenty of comments to boot.

“Woman crush everyday! I love so much how you are open and comfortable with yourself. You are a beautiful soul miss,” one Instagram user wrote. “This is how you shine sweetheart on your skin. It’s really flawless,” another wrote.

One commenter even went so far as to explain how Ashley’s Instagram posts have boosted her own confidence.

” I started following you months ago and only just now I’ve realized the change in my attitude about my own looks. Your page actually makes me want to buy a bathing suit again!!!” one thankful fan wrote.